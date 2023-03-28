Harry Kane set to follow in David Beckham’s footsteps with Man Utd transfer

16 total views

Harry Kane is set to continue following in David Beckham’s illustrious footsteps this summer by joining Manchester United.

Kane’s expected switch to United will maintain the remarkable parallels between his career and that of former United superstar Beckham.

Both attended the same school, Chingford Foundation, both played for the same team growing up, Ridgeway Rovers, and both went on to become England captain.

The similarities in their career paths will continue this summer, with Kane set to leave Tottenham for United in a deal worth £80million.

Marcus Rashford has stepped up to score goals for United this season, with 27 to his name already, with just under a third of the campaign left to play.

But Rashford’s preferred position is wide left, enabling him to cut inside and drive at defenders, which would leave Kane free to lead United’s attack and ease the goal burden on his England colleague.

Yet there is so much more to Kane than goals, in particular his link-up play and his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the action.

He can score with either foot, is prolific with his head, can drop deep to pick up the ball and has vision and intelligence to match his underrated passing range. Essentially, he is the complete player.

Ten Hag demands a fierce work ethic from his players, which Kane embodies, the skipper filling in at left-back to help out 10-man England hold out for an historic 2-1 win over Italy in Naples last week.

Against that backdrop, United supporters would take to Kane straight away, with no transition or settling-in period likely to be required.

Knowing the likes of Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho from England duty would make Kane’s switch to United as seamless as possible.

Kane and Rashford know each other’s games inside out, with Ten Hag convinced their link up at club level could give United one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe, with Antony and Sancho vying for the right flank, with the creativity of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen behind them, underpinned by the security provided by Brazil star Casemiro.

Should Man Utd sign Harry Kane this summer? Let us know in the comments below!