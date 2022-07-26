SPORTS
Harry Kane ‘open to talks’ after Tottenham finally grant long-awaited transfer wish
Tottenham’s summer spending spree to reinforce Antonio Conte’s squad could prompt Harry Kane to enter talks over signing a contract extension, according to reports.
Kane’s long-term future has frequently been the subject of speculation in north London, with the England captain desperate to win some silverware. The 28-year-old is currently under contract until June 2024, but has been receiving admiring glances from Bayern Munich and Chelsea recently.
Kane has been open with his personal ambitions and came close to joining Manchester City last summer before Spurs rejected a £100million offer. City have since signed Erling Haaland and Tottenham have moved to secure their star striker by forking out to strengthen Conte’s hand.
Spurs have been extremely busy in the early stages of the transfer window, bringing in Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence. And football.london reports that Kane is so happy with the direction of travel at the club that he is now ‘open to talks’.
Tottenham have not yet approached Kane’s camp with an offer of a new deal, but they are content with the situation. Kane is delighted with the Spurs’ work in the transfer market after they received a £150m cash injection from the owners.
“We look good. We’ve had some great additions, we’ve been working hard,” he told the club website after the 2-1 win over Rangers on Saturday. “The manager has been fantastic and all the staff. We’ve got a great team but as always you have to take that into the season.
“It’s a long old year. It’s not just about August or September, it’s a marathon and we have a World Cup in between that as well. There’s a lot to go on but the squad looks great. Everyone is moving in the right direction and there’s a really good feeling amongst the fans and amongst us so it’s down to us now and start the season well.”
Following his efforts to force a move to Man City last summer, Kane was a withdrawn figure in the Spurs dressing room. But the arrival of Conte to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and the fourth-place finish last season has revitalised the centre-forward.
“I’m just looking forward to the new season and looking forward to seeing what we can do,” he told reporters during the pre-season tour to South Korea. “It’s a big season. We’ve made some big signings, early signings which is great. We haven’t won a trophy in a long time.
“We haven’t been at the level we know we can in the last two or three years, although we’ve done really well to get a Champions League spot. That gave everyone a good boost around the whole club, and an incentive to go and push on this season. We’ve got that to look forward to but there’s still work to do before the start of the new season.”
Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
Nicolas Pepe appears to have committed his future to Arsenal.
The Gunners are open to the £72million winger leaving this summer.
But there has been a lack of concrete interest in the club’s record signing.
Newcastle are sniffing around, according to 90min, but as of yet an offer has failed to materialise.
And now Pepe himself has revealed he is “determined” to continue with the Gunners.
The Ivory Coast international has vowed he has worked hard on his game over the summer break having netted just three goals in all competitions last season.
Pepe posted a picture to his Instagram account of himself in pre-season action.
The winger captioned the upload: “I worked hard during the summer. Change lot of things. Im focus and determined with @arsenal and my teammates.”
Pepe has been part of boss Mikel Arteta’s squad in pre-season, starting two of the club’s four games, and coming on as a sub in the other two.
Arsenal though are keen to shift the deadwood this summer in order to free up funds for new arrivals.
The Gunners have already signed five new players this transfer window.
Although a lack of interest in Pepe could see him stay put in North London.
Pepe has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 games for Arsenal since his mega-money move from Lille three years ago.
Tuchel to sign another new forward for Chelsea
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel wants to sign another new forward before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.
This claim was made by respected Daily Star journalist, Paul Brown.
Recall that Tuchel recently signed forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.
The German, however, missed out on signing Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United.
He also missed out on signing Ousmane Dembele, who recently renewed his contract with Barca.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown said: “The fact they were trying to get Raphinha and/or Dembele from Barcelona suggests that the manager [Thomas Tuchel] wants another forward of some kind.
“They are still looking in that area, and I think if they can find someone who fits, and the deal is possible, then they will do it.”
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has revealed he has spoken to Frenkie de Jong about his future at the club.
De Jong has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, however a move has so far failed to materialise.
Xavi, speaking after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, admitted the player could still leave because of the club’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play (FFP).
“I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie. I value him very much.
“He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play.
“He can give us a lot also as a centre back,” Xavi said.
