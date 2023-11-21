Harry Kane ignores Lionel Messi as he builds 8-man ultimate striker

Harry Kane was asked to build his ultimate striker from the attributes of eight players and there was a notable omission in the form of Lionel Messi.

To be fair to the England captain, he was put on the spot in creating his dream forward, asked to name his standout striker in eight different categories by ESPN.

The Bayern Munich superstar gave Edinson Cavani the nod for ‘movement’, Cristiano Ronaldo was picked for ‘speed’ and Peter Crouch made an unlikely appearances in this dream set-up for his ‘heading’.

Kane was not afraid to pick himself for ‘finishing’ while Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was his choice in the ‘strength’ category.

- Advertisement -

Kylian Mbappe was Kane’s pick for ‘dribbling’ and his old England teammate Wayne Rooney was hailed for his ‘link-up play’.

Somewhat surprisingly given he is not a striker, Jude Bellingham was the final selection and it is a huge compliment for the Real Madrid and England man as he got the nod for ‘work rate’.

It is actually an impressive line-up that Kane has put together, but Messi is notable by his absence, while some names from the past have also fallen by the wayside. Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo all missing out.

It was far from the ultimate international break for England as they laboured to a 2-0 win over Malta at Wembley on Friday and then scraped a 1-1 draw at North Macedonia on Monday night.

Kane scored in the first match and then came off the bench to help force an own goal on Monday, proving his incredible importance to his country again.

He posted on social media after the draw: ‘Not the win we wanted but an unbeaten qualifying campaign and top of the group. Bring on the Euros in the summer! Thanks for all the support.’