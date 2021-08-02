SPORTS
Harry Kane fails to turn up to Tottenham training amid Man City transfer saga
Harry Kane has reportedly failed to show up to Tottenham training as planned after returning from holiday as speculation continues to mount over a potential summer transfer.
Kane is believed to have indicated his desire to leave Spurs this summer with Manchester City leading contenders to sign the England captain.
Kane was due back at Spurs training this morning after a short holiday where he was set to undergo a COVID test and do blood work ahead of the new season.
But whilst other players such as Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returned, Kane failed to report back to his club as planned.
Kane was given extra time off after his exploits at Euro 2020 as England reached the final and were beaten by Italy on penalties.
But new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo now faces a huge issue regarding his star striker who appears increasingly intent on forcing an exit.
Speaking last month about Kane, Santo insisted he had “no doubts” that Kane would return to the group as planned.
Speaking at his first press conference as Spurs head coach, when asked if he expects to have Kane at the club for the beginning of the season, Nuno responded: “I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest.
When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that.
“Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group.”
Kane, who has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham, has yet to win a major trophy in his career and spoke openly late last season about his personal ambitions.
Some team-mates feared he would fail to report to training if progress over a move was not made, according to The Telegraph, and those fears have now been realised.
Asked about his future during Euro 2020, Kane remained tight-lipped.
“It’s been ok. I’m sure I’ll get asked about it a lot but my most important thing is trying to win a major tournament with England,” he told the BBC.
NEWS
Blessing Oborodudu guarantees Nigeria first medal at Tokyo 2020
Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu will win Nigeria’s first Olympics medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 as she qualified for the final on Monday.
The Nigerian wrestler defeated Battsetseg Soronzonboldyn of Mongolia 7-2 to qualify for the final and guaranteed herself and Team Nigeria a medal.
Oborodudu will either win a silver or gold medal in the wrestling competition.
She was so elated getting into the final of the wrestling competition in the 68kg class.
She will now face America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final.
The Nigerian wrestler was born on March 12, 1989 and she lives in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The 32-year old Nigerian studied Business Administration at Nigeria Delta University, Nigeria.
Oborodudu began wrestling at St Jude’s Girls Secondary School in Yenagoa, Nigeria.
Her ambition is to win a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Her memorable moment was winning gold in the 68kg category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia.
SPORTS
Olympic relay reprieve for disqualified US 4×400 squad
The United States have been reinstated to Saturday’s Olympic 4x400m mixed relay final after successfully appealing against disqualification, USA Track and Field confirmed.
The reigning world champions were dramatically booted out of the final after appearing to win their heat comfortably on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
The team were disqualified after an illegal changeover.
US officials appealed on the grounds that race officials had wrongly positioned second-leg runner Lynna Irby.
The disqualification could have deprived 35-year-old Allyson Felix of a chance to become the most decorated female athlete in track and field history.
Felix is currently tied with Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey with nine medals, a dazzling haul that includes six golds and three silvers.
Felix did not take part in the heat as Elija Godwin, Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon instead took to the track at the Olympic Stadium.
But Felix, a member of the quartet that won gold in Doha in 2019, could well start Saturday’s final at the Olympic Stadium.
SPORTS
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare fails drug test
Nigerian sprint queen, Blessing Okagbare Ighoteguonor has been “provisionally” suspended for doping at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, made this known in a press statement on Saturday.
AIU said that Okagbare tested positive for a banned substance – human growth hormone.
The anti-doping body said the 32-year-old tested positive for the prohibited substance in an out-of-competition test on July 19 – four days before the Olympics started.
The results of that test were only received by the track and field’s anti-doping body late Friday after Okagbare, who won her heat in 11.05seconds, qualified for the semifinals of women’s 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics.
Okagbare will no longer compete at the Tokyo Olympics following the suspension.
The statement read in part, “The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.
“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semifinals of the women’s 100m this evening.
“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.”
This is coming less than a few days after the AIU banned 10 Nigerian athletes.
Latest News
- Blessing Oborodudu guarantees Nigeria first medal at Tokyo 2020
- COVID-19: Nigeria receives 4.8m vaccine doses from US
- 2023: It’s not your turn to produce Nigeria’s President – Islamic group tells Christians
- Okoro is JAMB’s acting registrar
- DSS fails to produce 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT4 hours ago
‘Take it easy on us’ Reality star Erica reacts as Prince flaunts his six-pack in new photos
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
‘The more you have sex the better
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
What do women want during sex!
-
ENTERTAINMENT4 hours ago
‘Please help me beg Davido not to sack me,’ – Isreal DMW cries out
-
CELEBRITIES4 hours ago
‘I can’t sleep’ Actress Mercy Aigbe cries out
-
NEWS3 hours ago
DSS fails to produce 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
-
BUSINESS4 hours ago
Banks notify customers on how to access
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Okoro is JAMB’s acting registrar