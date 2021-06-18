Harry Kane explains why he didn’t move Coca Cola bottles in front of him

unlikely to be short of options as SunSport picks five clubs he could join next.

It will feel a little weird seeing Sergio Ramos in a different shirt than a Real Madrid one but that will be the case next season.https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_2083989578https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_1709898729https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_851274409https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_1758931677https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.466.0_en.html#goog_1630537882

The La Liga club announced his exit from the Bernabeu after 16 years of service with the Spaniard set for a farewell press conference on Thursday.

A statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.

“Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.”

Madrid could not agree on a new deal with the 35-year-old who earns a reported £312,000-per-week.

But with five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys to his name, he will have plenty of suitors, although his age and recent injury history are a slight concern.

Manchester United

Old Trafford seems to be the most likely destination for Ramos given Manchester United’s attempt to sign him back in 2016 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s need for a center-half this summer.

nited have been linked with his partner in crime Raphael Varane in recent weeks, but Ramos’ exit from Madrid means they could turn their attention to him instead.

Ramos revealed he turned down an offer from Man Utd five years ago but was flattered that a club of their stature was keen on signing him.

In an interview with COPE, he said: “There was an offer from United. I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons.

“Did I feel cheated [by Madrid]? No, but I did feel disappointed for a while. There were some troubles that came to an end.

“Flattery from big clubs is always good as this is because you are doing well, but the fans and my club want me.”

PSG

The French club usually come into the equation when a big player comes available and Ramos will be no different.

PSG are desperately trying to get over the hump in the Champions League having gone agonisingly close in the previous two seasons and a player of Ramos’ calibre certainly wouldn’t hurt their chances.

After all, he’s won the competition four times.

Ramos would not necessarily be a regular starter with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe forming an effective partnership at the back for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but that could suit the club and the player given the current stage of his career.

Bayern Munich

Another one of Europe’s big hitters who will be in the running to sign the veteran stopper is Bayern Munich.

David Alaba, who joined Madrid, and Jerome Boateng, who hasn’t been offered a new contract, will both leave the Bundesliga club this summer so they are in need of reinforcements at centre-back despite the signing of Dayor Upamecano.

Ramos would certainly be an upgrade over Boateng if he can stay fit and he could be a reassuring presence alongside Upamecano who is still fairly inexperienced.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s men cannot be ruled out of the running for Ramos as the Blues are one of the few clubs that can afford his hefty salary.

Whether they need a Ramos who is at the back end of his career is a different story.

Chelsea have strong options at the centre-back position with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta all on the books for next season, meaning their defence isn’t exactly a priority.

However, their signing of Thiago Silva last summer proves that going for a quality, experienced defender is a blueprint that can work even if it’s for the short term.

Inter Miami

If Ramos says farewell to Europe, the MLS seems an obvious landing spot for the defender.

And linking up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami would be the most likely destination across the pond.

The American club registered their interest in pursuing Ramos last month as his contract talks stalled with Madrid and so now that his exit is official, the path is clear to make their move.

Beckham is also said to be keen on Marcelo, who also looks likely to depart Spain’s capital this summer, which could be a nice sweetener for Ramos if they come calling.FOLLOW