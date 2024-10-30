Democrat Kamala Harris warned tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington at her biggest rally that her Republican opponent Donald Trump was seeking unchecked power as their tightening race for the presidency entered its final week.

Harris spoke on Tuesday evening to an outdoor rally estimated by her campaign to number more than 75,000 people at the spot near the White House where on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump addressed his supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“We know who Donald Trump is,” Harris said. She said the then-president sent an “armed mob” to the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power,” Harris said during what her campaign called her closing argument before a tightly contested Nov. 5 election.

More than 53 million Americans have already voted in the election, according to Election Hub at the University of Florida, in a battle that will decide who runs the world’s richest and most powerful country for four years.

Harris was flanked by American flags on stage and surrounded by blue and white banners that said “FREEDOM” with a well-lit White House behind her.

The crowd included older people and college students, people from overseas, from New York and from nearby Virginia. Many women came in groups with other female friends.

“It’s important that we do not go back to the horrible past policies under President Trump,” said Saul Schwartz, a former federal worker from Alexandria, Virginia.

“She is everything that I always wanted in a president. She is joyous. She is real, she is powerful. And she is a woman,” said Danielle Hoffmann from Staten Island, New York. “It’s time for you guys… to take a backseat because we’re driving right now,” she said, addressing men in general. Her husband, she noted, is a Trump supporter.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showed that Harris’ lead had eroded to just 44% to 43% among registered voters.

Harris has led Trump in every Reuters/Ipsos poll since she entered the race in July, but her advantage has steadily shrunk since late September.

Trump and his allies have sought to play down the violence of Jan. 6.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives after Trump’s address on the Ellipse, where as president in 2021 he told the crowd to “fight like hell” to prevent Congress from ratifying his loss.

Four people died in the ensuing riot at the Capitol, and one police officer who defended the Capitol died the following day. Trump has said that if reelected, he would pardon the more than 1,500 participants who have been charged with crimes.

