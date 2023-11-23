



Harlem Eubank is hoping to secure a mega-fight with Conor Benn in his next outing but only if “The Destroyer” clears his name with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) first. The National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) have lifted Benn’s provisional suspension with UKAD for his two failed pre-fight drug tests ahead of his much-anticipated bout with Harlem’s cousin Chris Eubank Jr last year.

However, the BBBofC have since appealed the ruling while Benn is still without a license to box under the auspices of the British governing body. According to the Daily Mail, the NADP’s hearing did not include an examination of the science behind how clomifene was twice found in the fighter’s system last year. Instead, the British tabloid claims that the independent body’s ruling focused heavily on UKAD’s inability to recognise samples collected by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), who carried out the two tests that came back positive for clomifene. Eubank called out Benn after a dominant stoppage victory over Timo Schwarzkopf in Brighton earlier this month. The South Coast puncher is keen to get the fight on but wants to do so with the BBBofC’s blessing.

Speaking exclusively to Express Sport, he said: “After showing what I can do against Timo, who is a fringe world-level operator, I’m looking for the fights that can set me up for world title shots. So, that’s my goal in mind and the perfect domestic fight en route to that is Conor Benn.” Pressed on whether he would entertain a fight with Benn outside of the BBBofC’s jurisdiction, as his rival did during his comeback fight against Rodolfo Orozco in September, Eubank replied: “I think it has to be under the British Boxing Board of Control. They’re the standard bearers. They’re the ones that laid the foundations for all the champions that came before us.

“If it’s not through them then it is irrelevant. So, that’s number one, get your license with the boxing board of control back and until then there is no moving forward with it.” If a fight with Benn doesn’t materialise for Eubank next then there are still plenty of excellent domestic dust-ups for the Brighton boxer at super-lightweight. Dalton Smith is the current British champion at 140lb while Denis Denikajev holds the English title. All-British showdowns against Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor are also only a few fights away providing Eubank keeps moving in the right direction. The 29-year-old is 19-0 as a pro with eight knockouts and hasn’t put a foot wrong in the paid ranks so far. In his last outing, he became the first man to stop Schwarzkopf (22-6), who has endured gruelling contests with Catterall, Miguel Vazquez and Chris van Heerden. The victory earned him the WBO Global strap and a world ranking with the major sanctioning body.





Source link