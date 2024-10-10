Peter Obi has said that the worsening economic situation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration is fuelling mental health cases, among other factors.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated this in his message as Nigeria joined the global community on Thursday to commemorate this year’s World Mental Health Day.

In a post on his X handle, the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election said mental health remains one of the critical health issues not given the due attention it deserves in Nigeria.

He lamented that suicide cases in the country, fuelled by anxiety and depression, had remained on the rise.

“In Nigeria, mental health remains one of the critical health issues not given the due attention it deserves.

“The worsening economic situation resulting from hunger, poverty, and income inequalities in the country, coupled with other socio-political issues affecting the nation, have continued to fuel a growing menace of mental health cases.

“The National Institute of Health reports that about 40 to 60 million Nigerians suffer various forms of mental ailment,” Obi said.