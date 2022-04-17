Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo

One young seminarian has died while acting Jesus crucifixion drama to mark the Easter celebration.

The seminarian, Suel Ambrose, 25 , is a student of the Clariantian University of Nigeria (CUN), located at Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened on Friday (Good Friday), threw the university community into confusion.

A source at the university, who preferred to be called Micheal Eluwa, said the deceased fell down and, after some time, he started bleeding while acting in the passion of Christ drama.

“At the time the incident occurred everybody came together and rushed the deceased to a school hospital and later, when the case became worse, he was taken to a nearly Federal Medical Center, FMC. It was from there we heard he could not survive it ‘’, he said.

“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama, it was when he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital.”

The school management, through the priest in charge of Students Affairs, Chukwuemeka Iheme, said the school would address the matter later.