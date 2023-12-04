Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala and Marvin Achi have recently sparked dating rumors thanks to a special birthday message Khosi posted on her instagram story.

Khosi took to her Instagram story to share the adorable message,

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, my closest friend and business partner. You are such a great friend and a pure soul. I love you so much, and I thank you for being there for me. You’ve changed my life so much, and I appreciate you.”

These words had everyone guessing if they were just friends or if there was a romance brewing somewhere in their relationship.

While in the BBTitans house, Khosi had formed a romantic connection with Yemi and then later on as the show went on she had formed another romantic connection with Thabang. Marvin on the other hand had formed a romantic connection with Yaya. These ships have since crashes since leaving the house.

This isn’t the first time people have talked about relationships from BBN. Recently, BBN’s All Stars housemates, Pere and Mercy Eke got netizens talking. Pere had come out few days ago to boldly state that him and Mercy were not in a relationship . This revelation came after a video of Mercy kissing an actor in a movie had gone viral.

Also, ex BBN housemates Soma and Angel have also been making people talk with their relationship thanks to their following and unfollowing spree. Angel had at some point even called Soma “my husband,” which made everyone wonder about how serious their relationship was and how long it would last.