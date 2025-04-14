Hansi Flick Has Barcelona On Cusp Of Return To European Elite

Failing a collapse at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Hansi Flick has Barcelona on track for the Champions League semi-finals and a return to the European elite after a rocky decade in Catalonia. A semi-final placing, where Barcelona would likely be favourites to make the final, would represent the high-water mark so far for the Catalan giants in the post-Lionel Messi era. Four points clear of Real Madrid in the league with seven games remaining, and also facing Los Blancos in the Copa del Ray final, Barcelona are enjoying their best season since Messi’s departure.

Since winning it all in Berlin in 2015, Barcelona have only once made it back to the semi-finals of the Champions League. That came in 2018-19, although the match-up is one the Catalans would rather forget.

In that tie, Barcelona became a footnote in the story of an incredible comeback from title-bound Liverpool, letting a 3-0 first-leg win slip in a 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

The following season, Barcelona were thumped 8-2 by a Flick-coached Bayern Munich in the quarter finals.

Barcelona did not make it back to the quarter finals until 2023-24, when their 3-2 first-leg away win over Paris Saint-Germain lead was overturned in a 4-1 thumping at home.

Off the field, Barcelona have endured a seemingly endless run of financial scandals, alongside losing Messi, their best ever player, on a free transfer in 2021.

‘We want to continue’

This season however, with Messi’s heir apparent Lamine Yamal firing alongside Raphina and veteran Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona look back to their best, particularly against top opposition.

Besides Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Dortmund, last season’s Champions League finalists, Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Bayern in the group stages showed how ruthless Flick’s side can be.

In two clashes with Real this season, Barcelona won 4-0 and 5-2.

Along with showing there is life after Messi at Barcelona, this season has been one of vindication for Flick.

Despite piloting Bayern to a six-trophy season including the Champions League in 2019-20, Flick’s poor stint as Germany boss raised doubts about his ability.

Winning this season’s Champions League final, at Munich’s Allianz Arena no less, would show the 60-year-old truly belongs among the elite.

On Saturday, a beaming Flick told reporters: “We’ve come this far, but we want to continue on this path.

“I’m absolutely enjoying being able to work with my coaching staff and this team. We’ve got an incredible atmosphere in the side.”

‘Greatest miracle’

The hosts on Wednesday may take inspiration from Liverpool’s comeback five years ago under their former coach Jurgen Klopp, but are under no illusions about the scale of the task.

Struggling to fight back into European contention in the Bundesliga, Dortmund’s 2-2 draw at Bayern on Saturday was a welcome response after the drubbing in Barcelona.

Sporting director Lars Ricken said Saturday “we need the greatest miracle in the history of Borussia Dortmund” to get through to the semi-finals.

Ricken, a local product who was among the scorers on the club’s greatest night — the 1997 Champions League final win over Juventus — is no stranger to big European nights in black and yellow.

“We have to try to win, whether that’s enough to advance, I don’t know.”

Calling himself “an optimist but a realist”, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said his side wanted to save face on Tuesday.

“But without a spark, a spark of hope, it wouldn’t make sense.

“Our ambition is to win the game. Is it 1-0, 2-1? We are playing at home so we would like to give a gift to all our supporters.”

