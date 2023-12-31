Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden have welcomed baby No. 3!

“Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help ♥️,” the “Handmaid’s Tale” star wrote via Instagram Saturday.

“such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much ♥️.”

The announcement post included a sweet photo of Strahovski kissing her newborn’s head as Loden cradled the baby boy inside of their home.

Friends and fans swarmed the comments section to send their congratulations with the family.

“Can’t wait to meet himmmm – way to go guys!! Love ya,” actress Kristen Gutoskie wrote.

“Chuck” co-star Ryan McPartlin also sent his well wishes, writing, “If only Jeffster could’ve been singing!😘 So much love to you guys!!! Congrats! 🎉❤️.”

The “Dexter” star announced in June that she and Loden were going to be a family of five.

Revealing her baby bump via Instagram, Strahovski wrote, “Well here we go. Baby bump #3 🙈✨💥.”

The actress, 41, cradled her bump as her dog, Pizza, sat at her feet, and one of her children hid behind her legs.

“[Our dog] Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me,” she added.

Strahovski and Loden welcomed their first son, William, in October 2018. Three years later, the actors welcomed another little boy but have yet to reveal his name.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 after six years of dating. yvonnestrahovski/Instagram

Strahovski — who has led a predominantly private life off camera — admitted that she had “gross” difficulties hiding her pregnancy while on set for “Handmaid’s Tale” in 2018.

“I had excessive saliva,” she said in a 2018 interview with The Project. “There is a lot of pregnancy symptoms that nobody tells you about, which I am sure all women are familiar with, but I had no idea.”

Strahovski and Loden tied the knot in 2017 after six years of dating.