Hamza, Sanwo-Olu’s CoS visit Tinubu in London
Some members of the Lagos State Executive Council have paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
The executive council’ delegation was led by the Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat
Other members of the delegation included Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor Tayo Ayinde, Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor Gboyega Soyanwo, and Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education Tokunbo Wahab.
Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has been in London since July amidst rumours that he is ill.
The Lagos State Government officials joined a train of highly placed Nigerians who had visited Mr Tinubu in the UK, following his absence at key party events including the Lagos State local government elections and APC’s ward congresses.
Two weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari visited the former governor, just before he departed London for Lagos.
Two APC governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi of Ondo and Ekiti states respectively, have also visited Tinubu in London.
2023: Amaechi reveals ‘deal’ between Buhari, Tinubu
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu had a pact on the 2023 presidency.
The circulation of the claim dates back to the months before the 2015 general elections.
A source hinted that after Tinubu was dropped as All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate to douse opposition to a Muslim-Muslim ticket, a deal on 2023 was agreed with Buhari.
Nigeria’s Southern states and the incumbent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) then accused the APC of an Islamization agenda.
Power brokers rallied, calmed Tinubu and conceded the selection of Buhari’s running mate to him.
Former Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Yemi Osinbajo was picked ahead of Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi.
Before the 2019 polls, the President was said to have re-assured the Jagaban of Borgu of the ticket.
Weeks later, Tinubu invited Bisi Akande, former Osun Governor and APC first National Chairman to join him on a visit to the Presidential Villa.
Tinubu, it was gathered asked Buhari to restate his promise which the President allegedly affirmed. It is believed that the meeting took place in January 2018.
Amaechi stated that he was not privy to details of the alleged agreement.
The former Rivers Governor said he was not sure if Buhari and Tinubu held such a private meeting.
He added that as the Director-General of APC Campaign Organisation, he never witnessed such a decision.
“But if there was a private meeting between President Buhari and our leader, Tinubu, I wouldn’t know.
“If it was a public APC meeting and I was not there, then something must be wrong. I was not told that there was an agreement that power should be handed over to Tinubu”, Amaechi added.
Fed Govt accuses NMA of failing to fulfil agreement
The Federal Government has accused the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) of failing to fulfill its part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed nine days ago to end the strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD.
Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige said the 21-day ultimatum the NMA gave the Federal Government was in direct collision with the MoU it signed on August 21, 2021.
A statement by the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, said the government was “religiously implementing its own side of the agreement, with effective monitoring by office of the minister”.
The statement reads: “First is that that the NMA communiqué in Benin, which issued a 21-day ultimatum is at variance with the timeline in Article II, Vii, Vii and X of the MoA.
“Importantly, Article II on payment of the outstanding hazard allowance from the 2020 Medical Residency Training Fund states that the fund will be paid after verification and reconciliation of figures from the BOF. Till now, both NARD/Postgraduate Medical College are yet to submit the validated application for the eligible doctors missed out in 2020 to enable this payment.
“Article Vii on withdrawal of the circular from the Office of the Head of Service removing House and NYSC Doctors from the scheme of service the NMA should submit her position immediately to the FMOH PS (FMOH) for onward transmission to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with a view to processing and issuance of clarification circular within two months. The NMA is yet to comply with this.
“Similarly, the technical committee set up in article Vii to tackle the backlog of arrears on GISMIS was given four weeks effective Monday, August 31, 2021 to round off its assignments. Is this not on collision with the 21-day ultimatum?
“Also, Article X of the MoU also states that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) should facilitate the withdrawal of suits by MEDSABAM against National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure the amicable resolution of the issues. The NMA is yet to do this; yet, (it is) issuing a fresh ultimatum.
“It is, therefore, clear that the 21-day ultimatum will neither assist the NMA discharge the role assigned to it in the MoU nor facilitate the faithful implementation of the timeline which the federal government has given every attention.
“The truth is that NMA should play its role as the guardian of its affiliate associations instead of descending into the arena for needless fear of impeachment.
“It has by the communiqué issued in Benin, abdicated the main role assigned to it in the August 21 MoU.”
The NMA had thrown its weight behind the ongoing nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
In a joint statement by its President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Secretary-General, Dr. Philips Ekpe, the NMA said the Federal Government should resolve all pending issues with NARD within 21 days in the interest of all concerned.
Presidency, Ortom in fresh war of words
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Saturday sparked a fresh row with the Presidency on the security challenge in the country after accusing the federal authorities of pampering gunmen terrorising Nigerians.
Ortom, speaking on BBC Pidgin, also accused the Presidency of blackmailing him each time he tries to draw attention to its shortcomings.
But the Presidency, through the same medium, dismissed the governor as an ethnic jingoist who is out to cause disunity among Nigerians.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, labeled Ortom a disseminator of disinformation.
Firing the first salvo on Saturday, Ortom said: “If the government has power to stop Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, why don’t they have the power to stop bandits? All we hear is unknown gunmen.
“For me, I know it is Fulani bandits that are coming to kill us in Benue and our current leaders at Aso Rock in the presidency have a hand in all this that is happening.
“In fact, I was not the one who said it: even the Fulani bandits, they don’t want them to be addressed as Fulani; they should just be calling them bandits. But they have come out to say this government brought them in 2015. It is not something to hide.
“I’m not the one who said this alone; Obasanjo has said it too; even the Sultan. Didn’t you hear what Commodore Kunle said a few days ago?”
Asked to prove his allegations, Ortom retorted: “Which proof do you want again? Why did the President not brand the Fulani bandits as terrorists just like he branded IPOB as a terrorist group, and the way he tagged Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho?
“The President knows what he is doing. There are good Fulani people who want the country to be at peace, but the President does not want it to happen.
“When I talk, the next thing is to blackmail me.
“When I spoke on Channels TV a few days ago, it had been a while I spoke there, then the next thing I heard was that they were being queried because of my interview.
“Miyetti Allah sponsors terrorism; they get funds and they have taken responsibility for their actions. I have written a couple of times to the President. Another group, Fulani Nationality Movement, attempted to assassinate me. I have sent these findings to the President.
“You remember in 2012 or so. I was a minister at the time, and we told Goodluck (Jonathan) to try to negotiate with Boko Haram.
“When we called them (Boko Haram fighters) to negotiate, they said, ‘No’, that Buhari would be their coordinator. Buhari was not President then.”
Reacting to Ortom’s claims, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the governor’s statement smacked of incitement and misinformation.
He said that contrary to Ortom’s allegation, President Buhari did not accept the Boko Haram’s invitation to represent its interest.
His words: “People can make all sorts of claims. They can say all sorts of things. It would have mattered to the nation, to everyone, if at that point the then General Muhammadu Buhari had accepted the invitation to go and be a representative of Boko Haram.
“There is no record anywhere that he accepted to be with them, and he has denounced them over and over again and has rejected their creed.
“So, I think that statement by the governor is tautological and it doesn’t accord common sense.”
Continuing, he said: “The President has reacted officially in a statement in which he expressed disapproval and anger, unhappiness over the fact that a high value military institution could be violated.
“He has directed the (Ministry of) Defence to investigate the situation to prevent any future reoccurrence.
“One thing people who say that ignore is the successes recorded in many areas in fighting insurgency and criminals. Nigerians knew in 2015 when Buhari came into office they could not go to their places of worship.
“There have been enormous successes recorded in dealing with insurgency in the Northeast. Boko Haram members are surrendering in their thousands. These bandits are being taken out.
“All other citizens are entitled to fair protection by the state.
“I am absolutely sure that there are bandits and kidnappers, armed robbers among Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba. You cannot go and incite one group against the other. The governor of Benue State should stop presenting misinformation.
“Ethnic and religious hatred should not be preached. The media have to be careful in airing these things. The question is: if only Fulani were the criminals, and the governor has apparently sent them out of his state, then who are those perpetrating criminal activities?”
Garba Shehu said Buhari does not have to brand gunmen in the north as terrorists to show that his administration is after them
He said: “What the Buhari administration has done to the arms-wielding bandits is worse than being declared as terrorists.
“Do you know that there is a subsisting order by the President that any arms-wielding, AK-47 bandits should be shot on sight?
“I am saying yes, IPOB has been proscribed by law of the land, there is no shoot-on-sight order on IPOB. There is nothing to suggest that these bandits are treated preferentially.
“The Nigerian Air Force is busy bombing locations. The military is there on the ground, exchanging fire for fire, taking them out in hundreds. That is certainly not treating them (bandits) lightly.
“Before President Muhammadu Buhari (assumed office) many Nigerians could not worship on Fridays. Mosques were being bombed. On Sundays, churches were being bombed, motor parks and public gatherings.”
