Hamburger’s suspected killers arrested

Two suspected killers of the Chairman of Tricycle Association, Rasak Bello aka Hamburger, are currently in police custody and would be charged to court.

Samson Agbetoye alias Golden and Babatunde Saka “Hanger” reportedly surrendered themselves to the police on June 20.

The lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni promised to ensure justice prevailed in the murder case, noting that they were not unaware of the allegations and counter allegations Hamburger’s murder generated.

“When the incident occurred, the command indicated that it would not be swept under the carpet. Investigation has been on since then and pursued with all sense of seriousness. The principal suspect, Samson Agbetoye alias Golden and one Babatunde Saka have been in our custody. They have volunteered useful statement to the police and will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution,” Owoseni added.