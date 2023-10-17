Halle Bailey fueled fan speculation that she’s pregnant in new photos with boyfriend DDG.

The “Little Mermaid” star was photographed wearing suspiciously oversized clothing while running errands with her rapper beau in Santa Monica, Calif., last Friday.

Bailey, 23, opted for comfort in light gray baggy sweatpants and a dark gray hoodie over a red T-shirt.

She accessorized with comfy slides worn over black socks, with her locks pulled back into a bun atop her head.

She appeared to be in good spirits, frequently smiling as the paparazzi snapped her pics.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., matched Bailey’s vibe in dark gray sweatpants, a black fitted T-shirt, black sneakers and a long gold necklace.

The YouTuber, 26, comforted his girlfriend by caressing her back. At one point, he even put his arm around her shoulder as they walked and talked.

It appears the duo may have visited some type of medical center, as they both were photographed with a strip of gauze taped near their elbows.

Bailey at one point was spotted walking by herself, carrying a large Louis Vuitton black tote bag while talking to someone on her phone.

Meanwhile, we’re told she continued to make her way inside a building for a meeting while her boyfriend departed in a Rolls Royce.

Shortly after the photos surfaced, fans flooded her Instagram posts with comments and questions about the baggy clothing look.

“Girl so you really pregnant???” one person asked.

“Babe we kno [sic] so just announce it already,” someone commented.

“So…um…we not going to talk about what we saw today Halle? 😂,” another user asked.

“Stop hiding that belly we all know you pregnant,” someone else wrote.

“Congratulations pooh, can’t wait for the little mermaid to come,” another person chimed in.

Bailey has yet to address the pregnancy speculation, and her rep didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Fans first began to wonder if the Chloe x Halle member was expecting when she was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump in one of DDG’s videos.

Bailey fueled the fire even more when she wore a long, flowy orange dress to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

Sources said the time that she even avoided getting photographed on the red carpet and instead focused on just presenting a performance during the show.

“When she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them,” the insider claimed.

The source added that the outfit choice – mainly the flow of the dress – “was an indicator” she was trying to hide.

“She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces,” they added.

Bailey and DDG first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at an Usher concert in January 2022 and confirmed their relationship two months later.