Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, says WHO
More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery.
Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from what was later confirmed to be coronavirus.
The highly transmissible Omicron strain has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and some rolling out vaccine booster shots.
But the WHO on Tuesday warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid jabs was not a viable strategy against emerging variants.
The UN body called for new vaccines that better protect against transmission.
“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable,” a WHO vaccine advisory group said.
With almost eight million recorded infections over the past seven days, Europe is currently reporting the largest number of deaths and cases worldwide, according to an AFP tally.
Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
European ‘tidal wave’
The WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge described a “new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across” the region.
“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” he added.
The WHO’s European region covers 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia, and Kluge said 50 of them had Omicron cases.
Kluge however stressed “approved vaccines do continue to provide good protection against severe disease and death — including for Omicron”.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the spread of Omicron was pushing Covid towards being an endemic disease that humanity could live with, even if it remained a pandemic for now.
‘Permanent scar on development’
The World Bank, meanwhile, predicted global economic growth will decelerate in 2022 as Omicron risks exacerbating labour shortages and supply chain snarls.
In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, it cut its forecast for world economic growth this year to 4.1 percent after the 5.5 percent rebound last year.
World Bank President David Malpass said the pandemic could leave a “permanent scar on development” as poverty, nutrition and health indicators move in the wrong direction.
The warnings came exactly two years after the announcement of the first person dying of a virus only later identified as Covid — a 61-year-old man in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected.
Since January 11, 2020, known fatalities in the pandemic have soared to nearly 5.5 million.
China largely tamed its initial outbreak using lockdowns, border closures and mass testing, but flare-ups in some major cities are testing that zero-Covid strategy just weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The city of Anyang in Henan province on Monday night told its five million residents not to leave their homes or drive cars on the roads, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.
The cities of Yuzhou and Xi’an have also entered strict lockdowns.
Hong Kong, which already has some of the toughest coronavirus border restrictions in the world, on Tuesday shut kindergartens and primary schools until early February to fight an Omicron outbreak.
And Japan extended until the end of next month a strict Covid border policy that bars almost all new foreign foreign arrivals.
Unequal vaccine access
The World Economic Forum warned that the widening gap in unequal access to vaccines could create a poisonous legacy of resentment,making it harder to reach agreements on global issues such as climate change.
“A greater prevalence of Covid-19 in low-vaccination countries than in high-vaccination ones will weigh on worker availability and productivity, disrupt supply chains and weaken consumption,” WEF said.
The polarising nature of the Covid came into sharp focus last week when Australia cancelled the visa of the world’s top men’s tennis player over Covid shot requirements.
The unjabbed, vaccine-sceptic Novak Djokovic won a legal challenge against the government Monday, but Australia’s immigration minister reserves the right to cancel his visa again as the Serbian aims to defend his Australian Open title.
In France, unions say three out of four teachers plan to strike on Thursday against the government’s shifting rules on Covid testing for students, forcing half the country’s primary schools to close.
And Bolivia’s vice president David Choquehuanca, who touts indigenous treatments for Covid-19, has contracted the virus for a third time, the government announced.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had caught it for a second time.
Ernest Shonekan: FG orders national flag to fly at half-mast
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast, effective from the 12th to 14th of January, 2022, as a mark of respect for the former Head of State Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, (GCFR) who died on Tuesday, January 11.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
Chief Ernest Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.
He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26, 1993, and November 17, 1993, but was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.
Shonekan was a British-trained lawyer, industrialist, and former Chief Executive of the United African Company of Nigeria Plc (UAC) before he was appointed as Interim President of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida in 1993.
He was born on May 9, 1936, in Lagos into the family of an Abeokuta-born civil servant. He was educated at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College.
He received a law degree from the University of London and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.
Shonekan joined the UAC in 1964. He rose through the ranks in the company and was promoted to an assistant legal adviser. He later became a deputy adviser and joined the board of directors at the age of 40.
He was made chairman and managing director in 1980 and went on to cultivate a wide array of international business and political connections.
On January 2, 1993, Shonekan assumed office as head of the transitional council and head of government under General Babangida.
At the time, the transitional council was designed to be the final phase leading to a scheduled handover to an elected democratic leader of the Third Nigerian Republic.
Babangida later resigned from office in August 1993, following the annulment of the 12 June presidential election. He had signed a decree establishing the Interim National Government led by Shonekan who was subsequently sworn-in as Head of State.
Three months into his administration, Shonekan was overthrown in a palace coup by Abacha in November that year.
In 1994, he founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy.
Since then, Shonekan went on to feature prominently as an elder statesman.
At the time of his death, he was the third oldest surviving Nigerian Head of State after Queen Elizabeth II and General Yakubu Gowon.
Like Tinubu, Umahi informs Buhari of interest in 2023 presidency
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has declared his interest to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor spoke on his ambition on Tuesday while speaking with State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Umahi said he had equally informed the President just like the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who disclosed his interest on Monday at the State House.
He said the President advised him to consult widely.
Asked whether his discussion with the President on politics had to do with presidential political ambition, Umahi said: “Well, generally, yes and no. We discussed politics as the growth of our party, APC, in Nigeria, and South East. And, of course, you know, the interest of South East, for the seat of presidency in 2023.
And, of course, I told Mr. President, that without prejudice to whatever will be the decision of the party, which we shall abide by, that if the party throws the ticket open or zones to Southern part of Nigeria that I believe that with what I have put in place in the past six years plus, that I will be running for presidency on the platform of the APC.
So, I told him and of course, he believes that whoever wants to run for president of this country must have to consult widely, go to all the leaders and that we must do everything to remove ethnicity and religion in our politics so that this country can grow.”
Asked whether he had the chance to emerge as the APC presidential candidate after Tinubu declared on Monday having left the PDP for not zoning the ticket to the South East, Umahi said: “The Bible that I swore with, a section of in 1 Samuel says that by strength shall no man prevail, and power and might belongs to God. He chooses whomever he wills and he will do that in 2020. I’m not in contest with anybody. I’m in contest with myself.”
The governor of Ebonyi State, while responding to the question on whether he had begun his wide consultation, said: “I wouldn’t have done that without first come into clear with Mr. President that there is this feeling in South East that they have not been president and that people feel that those of our leaders in the various political parties should indicate interest to contest. And this is fair, this is important. But at the end of the day, it is God Almighty and the political parties that will also decide.”
When asked whether the February date for the APC national convention was still realistic, he said: “I read on a newspaper sometimes when the party leadership came to brief Mr. President and they told him February convention. Mr. President said yes. He is not a man that says yes and says no, at the same time, he is a man of integrity, he is a man of his words.
“So, I believe that if he ever said February that he is going to stick to that February. I am very sure of that. But it is not for me to speak for the party leadership. I speak for my state.”
On the question of whether he had equally informed Ohaneze Ndigbo, Umahi advised the leadership of the socio-cultural group not to play into politics.
“Yes, they can speak for the interest of the South East, they can speak for fair treatment to South East as people but as a matter of equity, justice and fairness, and leaving a level playing field for all the political parties and the aspirants. They should not dabble into politics or whom to support or whom not to support.
“I think that they hear it just like they heard other political parties’ aspirants. We will also write them to notify them that yes, they have capable sons and daughters that if God wills, that could do this job.”
