Halaand, Lewandowski, Salah, Benzema, Ibrahimovich, Others Celebrate Christmas

As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ yesterday, some footballers worldwide join in the festivities.

Football stars such as Mohammed Salah, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and others have taken to social media to wish their fans a Merry Christmas.

However, some players will return to the field on Boxing Day, as the Premier League resumes just a week after the World Cup concludes.

Some of the players’ celebrations are shown below;

On Saturday night, the Liverpool and Egyptian forward shared a photo of himself and his family on his verified Twitter page.

Erling Haaland

The Manchester City and Norweigian striker shared a photo of himself rocking pyjamas to celebrate Christmas on his verified Instagram page.

Merry ChristmaZ to you and your wifes! Ciao pic.twitter.com/xM3gIjrEZr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 25, 2022