Sunday, June 25, 2023
Hajj: Five Nigerians die in Saudi Arabia, 30 with mental challenges

Five Nigerian pilgrims participating in the ongoing Hajj in Saudi Arabia have died.

Their deaths were confirmed on Saturday by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON).

The head of NAHCON Hajj medical team, Usman Galadima, made this known on Saturday during a meeting of the commission in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, adding that 30 patients also have mental health challenges.

He identified the delegates as two each from Osun and Kaduna states, while Plateau State recorded one.

Galadima disclosed that the people with mental challenges are currently undergoing treatment and are expected to perform Hajj.

According to him, “There are 30 of them with mental health challenges.

“We have been managing them in our facilities. We have about four psychiatrists on the team.

“We have been managing them and all of them would likely perform hajj because they are a bit stable now.”

He further disclosed that the 2023 Hajj clinic recorded two miscarriages and delivered one baby.

