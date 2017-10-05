Hairdresser to die by hanging for armed robbery

A 25-year-old male hairdresser has been sentenced to death for stealing a laptop and a mobile phone at gunpoint.

Izunna Ajaere was sentenced after he was found guilty of two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery brought against him by the Lagos State government.

Justice Kudirat Jose of the Ikeja High Court in her judgment on Wednesday ordered that Ajaere should be hung by the neck.u until he dies.

Jose in her judgment noted that the evidence of Mr Uchenna Ukah, the victim of the crime was pivotal in convicting Ajaere.

According to her, Ukah in his testimony was ‘clear and emphatic’ about the series of events of the armed robbery, and from his demeanour, while giving evidence, the court found the complainant to be ‘cogent and believable’.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Mrs A.B Awosika told the court that the convict committed the offences at 9.30pm on June 22, 2012, at No. 12, Vincent Eze, St., Ajao Estate, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the convict alongside an accomplice had accosted Ukah at gunpoint outside his flat.

“Ukah led them to his flat where they stole a laptop, a modem and a blackberry mobile phone.

“Ajaere and his accomplice after the robbery, locked the complainant in his apartment with the intent to also rob his neighbours.

“The complainant managed to get out of his apartment to raise an alarm leading to Ajaere and his accomplice being apprehended.

“Ukah’s laptop and modem were recovered from the duo, however, his blackberry mobile phone was never recovered,” Awosika said.

“The evidence of the prosecution witness proved that the defendant was one of the armed robbers, therefore, all the ingredients of the crime of armed robbery has been shown.

“The prosecution has proved the charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to death for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and sentenced to death for armed robbery.

“He is to be hanged by the neck till he is dead, may the Lord have mercy on his soul,” the judge said.

Ajaere, while testifying in his defence during the trial, denied robbing the complainant, he claimed he went to Ajao Estate for hairdressing work and was arrested by policemen during a raid.

According to the convict, he was falsely charged with conspiracy and armed robbery by officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).