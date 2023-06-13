Treat Williams died unexpectedly following a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” Williams rep, Barry McPherson, told People on Monday. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson added. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Williams’ decades-long career began with his film debut in “Deadly Hero” in 1976, which led him to accrue more than 120 film credits to his name.

He went on play in numerous films by Steven Spielberg, including “1941,” “Prince of the City,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chesapeake Shore.”