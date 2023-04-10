Hailey Bieber slips into slashed cut-out dress with tiny string bra for Easter snaps

Hailey Bieber, 26, stunned her followers with her recent social media upload as she looked adorably cute for Easter weekend.

The gorgeous model, who’s married to pop hunk Justin Bieber, was getting into the Easter spirit on Sunday (April 9) as she took to Instagram and uploaded several stunning outfit snaps.

In a post to her 49.5million followers, Hailey slipped into a gorgeous cream-slashed mini-dress that included a tiny string bra that barely covered her assets.

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber wows fans as she puts famous figure on display in slinky dress

Hailey gave a smouldering look to the camera in one snap as she opted for a dewy-daytime makeup look that showed off her incredible glowing skin.

In another pic, the stunning model opted for a fun and festive bunny filter as she got in the Easter spirit ahead of the long weekend.

She wrote underneath the gorgeous snaps: “Happy Easter,” followed by a yellow heart and hatching chick emojis.

Of course, her loyal fans rushed straight to the comment section, where they shared their gushing reactions to the Insta snaps.

“WOW, you can be my bunny any day,” said one adoring follower, while a second commented: “You look cute AF in this.”

A third chimed in with: “I have such a crush on you,” as another coined: “Happy Easter, sweetie. Enjoy.”

Hailey’s adorable Easter snaps come a few days after she revealed just what a model can do with a bit of exercise by showing off her abs while wearing a minuscule bikini in another sweet snap.

The 26-year-old star wore a floral print bikini top as she was seen holding pieces of passion fruit on a beach to promote her latest product.