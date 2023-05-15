Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in sports bra as she hits gym with hubby Justin

Hailey Bieber showed of her toned abs as she wore a sports bra and tracksuit bottoms on a trip to the gym.

Accompanied by husband Justin and best friend Justine Skye for the New York City outing, the 26-year-old model sported a low-cut, pastel blue sports bra underneath a white T-shirt and black trackies.

As she headed out with her pop star husband, 29, and the singer, 27, Hailey had her shirt off and slung over her shoulder.

Earlier in the day the social media influencer had worn a similar ensemble to accompany the Peaches singer on a coffee date.

Wearing a pair of white trainers and a pair of gold earrings, Hailey had her brunette bob slicked back out of her face in a half-up and half-down look.

The model showed off her flawless skin and natural beauty by going without make-up.

Close friend Justine was seen in an all-black athleisure outfit, with a one-piece jumpsuit and a classic button-up top.

Justine accesorised with a leather shoulder bag and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Justin also opted for a casual look as he paired a light grey hoodie with blue shorts and pink shoes.