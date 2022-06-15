CELEBRITIES
Hailey Bieber says husband Justin Bieber is “getting better every single day
Hailey Bieber says husband Justin Bieber is “getting better every single day” amid his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
“He’s doing really well … he’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen,” the model, 25, said during her guest appearance on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.
“He’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”
Hailey also addressed the support she and her husband, 28, have received from fans.
“Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations,” she shared. “It’s been really amazing.”
Speaking on dealing with his diagnosis just three months after being rushed to the hospital herself, Hailey explained that they have been able to find the “silver lining in it” all.
“Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations,” she explained.
“You’re being there for each other and supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”
Earlier this week, Justin had to cancel two of his NYC concerts after developing paralysis on the right side of his face due to a rare neurological disorder.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome starts off with a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests after a varicella-zoster virus attacks a nerve in the head, sometimes causing paralysis.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move,” the “Peaches” singer said in an Instagram video uploaded last Friday.
“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he assured fans. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”
CELEBRITIES
Amber Heard still loves ex Johnny Depp, has no ‘ill will toward him’
Amber Heard confessed she still loves Johnny Depp despite her allegations that he abused her and a multimillion-dollar lawsuit he filed against her — and won.
“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” the “Aquaman” actress told Savannah Guthrie in Wednesday’s preview of their upcoming NBC News special.
“I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”
Depp, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.
Guthrie, 50, noted that the piece was published at the height of the #MeToo movement when “legions of powerful men [were] being canceled, losing their jobs” and asked whether she wanted the same to happen to Depp.
“Of course not,” the “Pineapple Express” star replied, insisting that the op-ed was not about her ex-husband.
Although Depp was not named in the piece, it was written after Heard accused the “Edward Scissorhands” star of abuse in a restraining order filed in 2016.
Heard reiterated her allegations during her testimony in the former spouses’ recent trial, claiming Depp had beaten and threatened to kill her when he abused drugs and alcohol.
She also said he exhibited extremely jealous behavior, particularly over her interactions with her former co-star James Franco, and called her a “slut.”
Despite Heard’s claims, a jury unanimously agreed on June 1 that the editorial was about Depp and awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star $10 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive damages.
“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard, who got $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit, said in a statement after the verdict.
“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.”
Guthrie’s full interview with Heard airs on “Dateline” Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
“JESUS IS WITH ME”, Justin Bieber shares update after revealing his face is partially paralyzed
Justin Bieber said he has “gotten better” since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis — and he’s leaning on his faith to navigate the “horrific storm.”
“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” the pop star, 28, wrote in an Instagram post Monday, three days after revealing he had a partially paralyzed face.
“Each day has gotten better,” he explained, “and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”
Bieber said his faith-filled “perspective” on the situation has given him “peace during this horrific storm that [he’s] facing.”
“I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME,” he reminded himself.
The “Peaches” singer captioned the text, “By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm.
“It’s not about the storm. It’s that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS. 😭😭😭😭.”
Bieber announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram Friday, sending shockwaves across the music industry and beyond.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, and it can sometimes cause paralysis.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move,” the Grammy winner explained in a straight-to-camera video, gesturing to the motionless right side of his face.
“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he assured his fans. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander hit with felony, must stay away for 3 years
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was hit with a felony and must stay away from her for the next three years, Page Six can confirm.
During Alexander’s arraignment Monday for breaking into Spears’ home on her wedding day last Thursday, the Ventura County District Attorney extended the pop icon’s no-contact order against him.
Security guard Richard Eubeler, who “came into contact” with Alexander during the incident, also obtained a restraining order, Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister tells Page Six.
Alexander, 40, must stay 100 yards away from both Spears, also 40, and Eubeler. Additionally, he cannot communicate with the two whatsoever — meaning no texts, calls or social media messages.
Alexander pleaded not guilty to trespassing, vandalism and battery, but the DA has also now slapped him with a felony stalking charge. Under the protective order, he cannot possess weapons or guns and has to relinquish any firearms he may have.
Alexander remains incarcerated and now has a bail set at $100,000.
Britney Spears was granted a three-year restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander.
Should Alexander make bail, there are conditions. In addition to the 100-yard stay-away order, he has to report to probation within 24 hours of his release and be monitored via an ankle bracelet by the Ventura County Probation Department.
Spears’ high-powered attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was present at Alexander’s arraignment and is “personally incensed” by last week’s intrusion, a source tells Page Six.
However, Rosengart is “very thankful” to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for its “professionalism,” he told us Monday in an exclusive statement.
“And for the seriousness with which it is taking the matter, including charging Alexander with a felony,” the former federal prosecutor continues. “This should send a message to anyone out there who violates the law.”
As previously reported, Alexander invaded Spears’ home hours before her nuptials with Sam Asghari. One day later, he was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the Grammy-winning singer and her estate in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Rosengart told us in part last Friday.
The lawyer — who helped free Spears from her nearly 14-year conservatorship in November 2021 — added that he was “[looking] forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”
While previous reports suggested that Asghari, 28, was also a part of the restraining order, Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister clarifies to us, “There didn’t appear to be any direct threat specifically [to Asghari], and the parties did not ask for it.”
According to a copy of the order , Alexander has “continuously trespassed” on Spears’ property and had been advised Thursday that he was “not welcomed.”
Alexander — who live-streamed the invasion on Instagram — was allegedly armed with a knife when he entered Spears’ home on her big day, the report also stated.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded and made the arrest.
Alexander — who was married to Spears for a mere 55 hours in 2004 — has faced a series of legal setbacks in recent years. He notably violated an order of protection and stalked an unidentified woman in December 2021.
He pleaded guilty to those charges in January and was ordered to serve nearly a year of probation.
Alexander was previously arrested for driving under the influence in January 2021 and was taken into custody again that August for breaking security protocols at an airport.
Despite Alexander’s incursion into Spears’ mansion, she and Asghari happily exchanged vows in front of a starry crowd that included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.
“The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!!” Spears enthused in an Instagram post Friday. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!”
Latest News
- Biden to send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
- Eti-Osa Reps: Power play as Elegushi denies stepping down for Obanikoro
- Hailey Bieber says husband Justin Bieber is “getting better every single day
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve dips by $2.9bn in 8 months – IMF
- Amber Heard still loves ex Johnny Depp, has no ‘ill will toward him’
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian man, US lover under ‘drug influence’ walk naked in Lagos estate, attempt suicide
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
European Central Bank holds emergency meeting to discuss market rout
-
NEWS2 days ago
NDLEA cocaine burst: Two Abba Kyari co-defendants jailed
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
2022-2023 Premier League fixture list to be released Thursday
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ukraine Invasion: Russia places ban on 29 top UK journalists, officials
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
“JESUS IS WITH ME”, Justin Bieber shares update after revealing his face is partially paralyzed
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Stock futures rise as investors brace for a big Fed rate hike
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Army finds abducted Chibok schoolgirl in Borno after eight years