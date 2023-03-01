Hailey Bieber jets off to Cabo with pals amid Selena Gomez feud

Hailey Bieber is leaving the drama behind.

The 26-year-old model was photographed on a tropical getaway in Cabo San Lucas alongside a group of friends amid her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez.

Bieber rocked a lime green bikini, matching swim shorts and a red baseball hat as she basked in the sun while sipping on cocktails over the weekend.

Despite being under public scrutiny in recent weeks, the Rhode Skin founder was all smiles as she played water games with her gal pals.

Though her husband, Justin Bieber — who seems to be at the center of Hailey and Gomez’s feud — did not join his wife on vacation, she seemed to be having a great time chatting and laughing with her friends.

The girls’ trip comes after Hailey had to limit her comments on her social media due to all the backlash she was getting for seemingly shading Gomez, 30, online.

In January, Hailey posted a video mouthing along to the trending audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right” — the same week Gomez was body-shamed by trolls.

The following month, Gomez reacted to the since-deleted video, writing “It’s OK! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”

A few weeks later, fans grew outraged after the model and her BFF Kylie Jenner seemingly made fun of Gomez once again.

After the “Who Says?” singer admitted to messing up her eyebrows, Jenner, 25, posted a photo of her own eyebrows on her Instagram Story, writing, “this was an accident?”

To make matters worse, she also posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey, who also showed a close-up of her bushy brows.

Since then, social media users have been calling out Hailey for “copying” Gomez on several things — including getting the same letter “G” tattooed on her in the same spot behind her ear.

Yet in a strange turn of events, fans dug up some of Hailey’s old tweets, in which she seemingly supported Gomez and Justin’s former relationship. (The pair dated on and off for almost a decade before breaking up in 2018 — four months before the “Peaches” singer, 28, proposed to Hailey.)

“I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena,” Hailey (née Hailey Baldwin) tweeted in May 2011.

“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” she wrote a few months later.

“Selena Gomez is so cute. Don’t argue. Bye,” another tweet stated.

Gomez has since announced that she was taking a social media break after clapping back at Hailey on another resurfaced video, where the model made gagging motions after the actress’ bestie Taylor Swift’s name was mentioned.