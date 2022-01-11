Hacker steals data of more than three million Nigerians

A hacker breached the server of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to steal personal information of more than three million Nigerians.

The hacker, who simply identified himself as Sam said got into NIMC’s computer network through what he described as a “configuration vulnerability” in the commission’s security software.

It was gathered that bulk of the stolen data were phone numbers, social security numbers, email addresses, dates of birth.

Revealing how easy it was for him to breach the NIMC server and access personal information of millions of Nigerians in an article he shared on infosecwriteups.com, the hacker boasted that he got access to “juice” on the Nigerian Government agency’s server and that he could go ahead to do whatever he desired with other sensitive data at his disposal.

Displaying a defaced National Identity card of a Nigerian alongside the article, the hacker said, “I’ve got one more output for s3 bucket, I casually tried to access it without any hope, and damn! The s3 bucket is full of juice.

“I just simply got access to their (Nigeria) data of internal files, users and everything they have. I can download everything, even the whole bucket. I am sure that the bucket is full of juice.

“I wanted to look at more files but as we have to follow bug bounty rules I stopped doing more.

“I’ve got one more s3 bucket with nuclei and it also contained about 4–5 gigs of data.

“I’ve rewarded 5250$ for only one report and 0$ for the second one even it contained so much sensitive data,” the hacker wrote in the article that has continued to generate reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter especially tech enthusiasts.

Over 60 million Nigerians had so far been captured on the national identity database, according to the NIMC.