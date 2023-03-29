Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, son Moses detail ski crash

34 total views

Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids did not take the stand in the actress’ ski crash trial as expected, but their depositions were read to the jury Tuesday.

Paltrow’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple, who did not witness the 2016 accident, said that her mom was in “shock” and in “pain” afterward.

A stand-in for the teen read aloud in court, “I did hear some commotion, but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge.

“She came in … and I asked what had happened, and she said, ‘This a–hole ran into me. He ran right into my back,’” Apple’s deposition continued.

Paltrow’s eldest child claimed the Oscar winner, 50, was “clearly visibly upset” and “shaken up” after her and Dr. Terry Sanderson’s collision at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

“She decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does,” Apple recalled. “She always stays on.”

As for Paltrow’s 16-year-old son, Moses saw the accident that led Sanderson to sue the “Politician” alum in January 2019 for allegedly skiing into him.

Paltrow countersued the retired optometrist the following month, claiming in her testimony last week that Sanderson was the one to crash into her — which Moses corroborated.

“I recall skiing with my instructor and briefly seeing the collision,” he said in his deposition read by another stand-in. “I saw my mother and a person behind her … who had crashed.”

The teenager went on to describe his mom “yelling at the guy” at the time.

Paltrow’s children were expected to testify in court, with the Emmy winner’s attorney previously Stephen Owens telling the jury that they would “hear from” Apple and Moses, whose father is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, as well as their stepdad, Brad Falchuk.

It is unclear whether Paltrow’s husband, whom she married in September 2018, will take the stand.

The “Glee” co-creator, 52, was present on the ski vacation, which was meant to determine whether the couple “could blend families.”

Paltrow described the trip — and the crash — in her testimony last Friday, making headlines for bizarre quotes about her height and Taylor Swift.

The Golden Globe winner also went viral for bemoaning that the accident had cost her “half a day of skiing.”