Gwyneth Paltrow thanks jury for their ‘thoughtfulness’ after trial win

11 total views

Gwyneth Paltrow is happy with the outcome and thankful to the jury after winning her ski crash trial in Utah.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” the 50-year-old actress wrote atop a white background on her Instagram Story Thursday.

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case,” she added.

Nearly one hour prior, a jury decided that retired doctor Terry Sanderson was “100 percent” at fault for their 2016 ski crash — despite him suing the “Iron Man” actress for $300,000.

After less than three hours of deliberation the verdict was read aloud in court, with Paltrow cracking a slight smile upon hearing the news.

While leaving the court, the actress reportedly whispered to Sanderson, “I wish you well,” to which he responded, “Thank you, dear.”

Meanwhile, Sanderson told “Extra” that he is “very disappointed” in the outcome.

“You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person… Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated,” he said.

“It’s difficult. Who wants to do that someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path?” he asked.

The decision comes four years after the doctor accused Paltrow of leaving him with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and a loss of enjoyment of life after crashing into him while skiing at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

He also claimed that after striking him on the slopes, Paltrow simply “got up, turned and skied away” — all of which she denied.

Paltrow later countersued Sanderson for a “symbolic” $1 in damages as well as her attorneys’ fees, claiming he actually hit her.

The highly publicized trial proved to be quite entertaining, with Paltrow making headlines for a series of funny quotes.

When asked how the crash impacted the actress, she bluntly replied, “Well, I lost half a day of skiing.”

And at another point, Paltrow had to awkwardly apologize to the doctor for using profanity.

“I apologize for my bad language,” she told the court. “[That] is not my custom.”