Gwarinpa building collapse: Another fatality recorded as search continues

The FCT Emergency Management Agency has confirmed another casualty in the Gwarinpa building collapse.

The incident happened Thursday morning at 4th Avenue close to H-Medix in the popular Abuja estate.

The three-storey building which has a basement trapped an unidentified number of workers.

A statement Thursday night by FCT-FEMA Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa said search and rescue is ongoing.

“No fewer than 22 persons have so far been rescued, two are confirmed dead,” the spokesperson noted.

The victims are being treated at Wuse, Gwarimpa, Asokoro district hospitals and the Federal Medical Center.

Other government agencies sent personnel to the scene to assist emergency responders.

They include NEMA, FRSC, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency, and Red Cross.

Isa added that some construction companies with heavy duty equipment donated their equipment.