Gvardiol in shock move to Chelsea
RB Leipzig’s centre-back, Josko Gvardiol, is set for a shock move to Chelsea this summer.
According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea is keen to make Gvardiol their No1 transfer target to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, who is reportedly set to join Barcelona this summer.
Gvardiol has been linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the summer and the Premier League giants are keen to sign three central defenders this transfer window.
The 20-year-old featured 46 times for RB Leipzig last season, helping the German club win the DFB Pokal and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea has already completed a deal for Kalidou Kouliably from Napoli.
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, wanted to bring in Manchester City’s Nathan Ake but the Citizens were not willing to sell so attention could turn to Gvardiol.
Chelsea finally agree £55 million deal for Tuchel’s third signing
English Premier League giants, Chelsea have agreed to a £55 million deal with Sevilla to sign defender, Jules Kounde.
According to The Sun, Chelsea have now agreed to pay £51million, plus £4million in add-ons to bring Kounde, who will become manager Thomas Tuchel’s third summer signing, to Stamford Bridge.
Recall that Chelsea had already signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly from Manchester City and Napoli, respectively.
Kounde was wanted by Chelsea last year, but pulled out in the closing stages of the summer transfer window last summer after Sevilla raised their asking price.
The report added that Kounde has already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and the Frenchman is due to undergo a medical within the next 48 hours.
Meanwhile, speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel urged the Chelsea board to strengthen the squad this summer.
“I think we need a couple more players in, to improve the squad,” Tuchel said.
Watch ex-Man Utd star Paul Pogba show off outrageous skills in training as Juventus gush over their returning hero
Paul Pogba showed fans he’s still got it by showing off his dazzling array of skills in training with Juventus.
Pogba returned to the Old Lady in July on a free transfer after an underwhelming spell with Manchester United.
The France international was often lambasted for his seeming lack of effort whilst at Old Trafford.
Which is why many United fans and football pundits alike couldn’t wait to see the back of him.
He also irked the United faithful by implying the club’s lack of managerial stability, plus being played out of position, were the reasons for his failings at Old Trafford.
However, Pogba’s been welcomed with open arms by the Bianconeri collective who mobbed the midfielder upon his arrival in Turin.
But his disdain for United became apparent during the signing session when a fan asked him to sign a shirt of his former side.
Pogba was captured wagging his finger and scoffing before moving on from the United jersey.
His gesture was given the seal of approval by Old Lady supporters who amalgamated on social media to give the maverick a thumbs up.
And the 30-year-old gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during a recent training session with his new team-mates.
He deftly evaded two challenges with some mesmering footwork complete with a backheel past an incoming opponent, shown by Juve’s Instagram account.
Pogba’s wizardry delighted Juve’s fans who flocked to social media to gush over what they witnessed.
One fan wrote: “Oh my…prime Pogba is back.”
While another egged Pogba on saying: “Give it to them PP.”
And a third insinuated that Pogba only underperforms when at United, adding: “God damn you, it was only bad for Manchester United,” with angry face emojis.
Chelsea quartet Broja, Gilmour, Anjorin and Vale sent home from US tour as Thomas Tuchel drops transfer hint
Four Chelsea stars have been sent home from the club’s pre-season tour of America.
The quartet of Billy Gilmour, Armando Broja, Harvey Vale, and Tino Anjorin have all left Chelsea’s pre-season camp with uncertainty hanging over some of their futures with the Blues.
Gilmour, 21, and Vale, 18, are set to link up with the Blues’ development squad in the States while they figure out their futures, football journalist Adam Newson reported.
Both could go on loan next season.
Broja and Anjorin are closer to completing moves away with Tuchel confirming their return to the UK.
The German said: “It is a very difficult decision because nobody deserves to go.
“I would have loved to have had everybody here because Tino [Anjorin], Harvey [Vale] and Billy [Gilmour] had trained at a very high level and it would also have been nice to see them in some matches.
“But in the end we had to take the decision to keep the quality high in training so we decided for 24 players as a maximum and that’s why we went a bit smaller.”
Tuchel also revealed that Broja suffered a minor injury in training – although it is unclear if that will impact any move after SunSport revealed he is closing in on a £30million transfer to rivals West Ham.
“Armando had to travel home,” Tuchel added, “He had a little accident in training.
“He twisted his ankle and he needs further examinations and treatments in London.”
Scottish star Gilmour spent last season on loan with Norwich and has been linked with a move to Everton despite recently signing a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel gave Vale his senior debut last December, and he could be shipped out on loan to gain experience although the German is fond of the young midfielder.
Meanwhile, SunSport understands Broja is on his way back to UK in bid to seal a £30million West Ham transfer.
And after being sent home the Albanian international will land in England tonight to finalise the deal.
Broja’s fellow Blues counterpart Anjorin is also on the verge of securing a loan switch away from Stamford Bridge with Coventry, Huddersfield, Norwich and QPR, all vying for his services.
A number of European sides are also rumoured to be tracking the talented midfielder.
However, Everton are another club hot on the 20-year-old’s heels.
But it’s unlikely that Tuchel will let Anjorin, or the rest of the aforementioned youngsters leave the Blues permanently.
It’s been a busy transfer window for the Blues thus far.
They’ve already brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly who both joined their new team-mates in the States.
But neither of the new Blues featured in the West London side’s 2-1 win over Club America on Saturday night.
Chelsea fans will likely get their first glimpse of the pair in the club’s colours on Wednesday when they take on Charlotte FC.
And the duo could soon be joined by Sevilla ace Jules Kounde at Stamford Bridge as the club edge closer to securing his signature.
Although they face stiff competition from Barcelona who they lost Andreas Christensen earlier in the transfer window.
