Gusau re-elected AFN President, Adeleye, Idem finish First, Second VPs
President of the Athletics Federation of NIgeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has been reelected.
He was reelected at the 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, held at the Jambali Hotel, Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
Announcing the results of the polls, Chairman 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, Otunba Jambright Sumounu said that Gusau polled 20 out of available 22 votes to emerge winner.
For the position of AFN First Vice President, Sumounu announced Prince Sunday Adeleye winner with 15 votes.
According to him, Patrick Esther got three votes, while Solomon Abari garnered for for that position.
Nneka Idem secured victory in the Second Vice President position as she got 13 out of the 22 votes, leaving opponents, Janet Wilson 1and Esther Mali with one and eight votes .
Some dignitaries that observed the election are former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, Mayor of Juba City and South Sudan Athletics Federation, President, General Samir, Camas and former House of Representatives member, Ismail Hussein.
Zinedine Zidane clashes with journalist after “stupid” Real Madrid question
Zinedine Zidane was involved in a spiky public spat with a Spanish reporter after he took offence to a question asked about his Real Madrid departure.
The legendary Frenchman called time on his second stint as Real boss following their failure to win a trophy in the 2020/21 season.
It’s the second time Zidane has walked away from the Santiago Bernabeu, this time being replaced by former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Following his exit, the 48-year-old penned an open letter to Los Blancos supporters admitting he felt a lack of respect from certain figures at the club and no longer had the faith of president Florentino Perez.
Zinedine Zidane initially ignored the reporters question as he walked with his family
“In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level,” Zidane explained in the later, printed in AS.
WRight now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term.
“I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don’t win, you have to leave.
“But with this a very important thing has been forgotten, everything I built day-to-day has been forgotten, what I brought to my relationships with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team.”
The letter continued: “I want there to be respect for what we have achieved together.
“I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president over the past few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches.
“I wasn’t asking for privileges, of course not, just a little more recollection.”
In footage obtained by Spanish news outlet Directo Gol TV, Zidane was approached and asked if he had any regrets about his candid letter to fans.
Despite ignoring the initial question, he then turned around and snapped back: “Are you going to keep asking the same stupid questions? Your job is shameful.
“It’s always the same with you. We know each other, the same always happens.
“You come here, come talk to me. You go.”
Christian Eriksen sends first public message after horrific on-pitch cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen says he “feels better” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch on Saturday.
The Denmark star required CPR after collapsing in the first half of the group stage match against Finland, with doctors confirming that he was “gone” for a short period.
Eriksen’s Denmark teammates formed a ring around him as he received treatment, but there were fears that he would no recover.
Thankfully medics were able to revive him and he was taken to hospital to recover.
Inter Milan star Eriksen thanked fans for their well-wishes in a short statement released through his agent to Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened,” he said.
“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”
Eriksen sent a short message to his Denmark teammates from hospital to reassure them that he was fine.
Bendel Insurance players and officials attacked by Remo Stars’ fans for time-wasting
The Nigerian Football League clash between Bendel Insurance of Benin and Remo stars of Ikenne- Remo, Ogun state descended into chaos after some players and match officials were attacked.
It was gathered that Remo Stars’ fans allegedly stormed the pitch and attacked Bendel Insurance’s players and officials for time-wasting during their goalless draw on Sunday, June 6, in Ogun State
Some Bendel insurance players including match officials sustained various injuries after they were attacked and chased out of the football premises by the home team.
