‘Guns, Bullets Are Available, We Don’t Need To Buy Them’ –Labour Party Supporters Vow To Arm Selves To Counter Attacks

A Twitter Space has revealed how some supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) vowed to arm themselves with guns ahead of a political rally.

Meanwhile, some supporters of the party were attacked by suspected political thugs in Lagos on Saturday.

Videos and pictures shared on social media show some individuals believed to be Obi’s supporters with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars reportedly deployed to transport supporters for the various events to be held by the party.

Confirming the attack, Lagos police command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said four persons were injured.

Speaking during a Twitter space, some members of the party noted that they needed to arm themselves before the rally. The Space was titled: #ObiDattiInLagos Attacks, Blood on the streets. #Solutions #VentSpac

Speaking in pidgin, one of the supporters said, “Na that day them go know say men dey; That rally wey dey come. See, you are your own security apparatus. You understand, as you dey go, you carry your own machine (gun) for hand. You carry your own things, your tools (It is that day they will know that we have men- the forthcoming rally. You are your own security apparatus. As you go about, go with your own gun. Carry your own weapons).”

He was however interrupted by another supporter who said, “Abeg, I go advise make we keep our strategies on a code.”

One of the LP supporters said, “Machines (guns) dey, we no go even spend money for groundnut (bullets) self, it full for ground. It yapa everywhere, we no go spend. Men dey. Let’s constitute ad hoc security committee today (We have machine guns, we won’t even spend money on bullets, they are more than sufficient. We won’t spend money. We have men. Let us constitute an ad hoc security team today).”