Gunmen storm Nigerian university campus, abduct four students
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted some students of Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.
The students were abducted close to their University campus at Mararaba, close to Abuja.
The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, explaining that four students were abducted.
According to him, the gunmen stormed the university community at 11:30pm on Thursday and whisked the students to an undisclosed location.
“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of those kidnapped.”
The Vice-Chancellor was quoted as saying kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State, in particular, and Nigeria in general.
While expressing his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted students, he assured them that serious efforts were being taken to ensure the quick rescue of the victims.
“The Vice-Chancellor, who has since visited the area where the students were kidnapped, visited the Nasarawa Police command where he formally notified the Commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students,” the statement added.
The Vice-Chancellor further urged students to pay more attention to security-related matters and appealed to them to remain calm and go about their normal activities.
He hinted that additional measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the University.
Boko Haram returns to Chibok, kills three, burn down houses
At least three civilians have been killed when suspected militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province raided a village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday evening.
The insurgent group stormed Kautikari village near Chibok town at exactly 4:pm, shooting sporadically and burning down several houses, according to security sources.
According to the source, the attackers came with five utility vehicles, mounted with anti-aircraft guns and moved without any resistance.
He said they spent about two hours moving from house to house in the village.
The source said,”They came on five vehicles to attack Kautikari village and started shooting all angles, three persons lost their lives and many houses were burnt down including a church and school.”
It was gathered that the villagers fled to Chibok town for safety|.
Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.
Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new leader of ISWAP in Lake Chad.
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.
Johnson’s office apologizes to Queen Elizabeth for party on eve of funeral
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office apologized to Queen Elizabeth on Friday after it emerged that staff had partied late into the night in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, at a time when mixing indoors was banned.
Johnson is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after almost daily revelations about a series of social gatherings during Covid-19 lockdowns, some held when ordinary people could not bid farewell in person to dying relatives.
After building a political career out of flouting accepted norms, Johnson is now under growing pressure from some of his own lawmakers to quit. Opponents say he is unfit to rule and has misled parliament by denying Covid-19 guidance was breached.
In an extraordinary twist to a saga that has been widely lampooned by comedians and cartoon artists, the Daily Telegraph said drinks parties were held inside Downing Street on April 16, 2021, the day before Prince Philip’s funeral.
“It is deeply regrettable this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 (Downing Street) has apologized to the Palace,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.
Johnson was at his Chequers country residence that day and was not invited to any gathering, his spokesman said.
Such was the revelry in Downing Street, the Telegraph said, that staff went to a nearby supermarket to buy a suitcase of alcohol, spilled wine on carpets, and a swing used by the prime minister’s young son was broken.
The next day, Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, following his death aged 99.
Dressed in black and in a white trimmed black face mask, the 95-year-old Elizabeth cut a poignant figure as she sat alone, in strict compliance with coronavirus rules, during the funeral service for Philip at Windsor Castle.
‘Leave the stage’
Opponents have called for Johnson, 57, to resign, casting him as a charlatan who demanded the British people follow some of the most onerous rules in peacetime history while his own staff partied at the heart of the British state.
A small but growing number in his own Conservative Party have echoed those calls, fearing it will do lasting damage to its electoral prospects.
“Sadly, the Prime Minister’s position has become untenable,” said Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen, a former Johnson supporter. “The time is right to leave the stage.”
Johnson has given a variety of explanations of the parties, ranging from denials that any rules were broken to expressing understanding for the public anger at apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British state.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, seen as a possible successor, said “real mistakes” were made.
“We need to look at the overall position we’re in as a country, the fact that he (Johnson) has delivered Brexit, that we are recovering from Covid… He has apologized.”
“I think we now need to move on.”
To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative members of parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”.
The Telegraph said as many as 30 such letters had been submitted.
Johnson faces a tough year ahead: beyond Covid, inflation is soaring, energy bills are spiking, taxation will rise in April and his party faces local elections in May.
One of the April 2021 parties was a leaving event for James Slack, a former director of communications at Downing Street, who on Friday apologised “for the anger and hurt caused”.
Slack, now deputy editor of the tabloid Sun newspaper, said in a statement to PA Media that the gathering “should not have happened at the time that it did”.
British police said on Thursday they would not investigate gatherings held in Johnson’s residence during a coronavirus lockdown unless an internal government inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.
IGP decorates new DIGs, AIGs, CPs, others
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, on Friday, decorated twenty-five newly-promoted Senior Police Officers at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Officers (FPRO), CP Frank MBA, those who have been found worthy in all ramifications to earn the promotion, were decorated with their new ranks amidst cheers from their spouses, loved ones and well-wishers.
The Senior Officers included Deputy Inspector-General of Police Zaki Ahmed, the DIG in charge of the Department of Operations and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters.
Also decorated were six (6) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police who were elevated from their previous rank of Commissioners of Police. They include AIG Buba Sanusi (former CP Katsina), AIG Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu (former CP Anti-Fraud, FCID), AIG Bello Sani Dalijan (former CP INEC), AIG Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar (former CP Yobe), AIG Akingbola Olatunji, (former CP Benue), and AIG Hakeem Odumosu, (former CP Lagos).
The seventeen (17) Commissioners of Police who were elevated from their previous rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police included CP Josephine Nneka Anyasinti, CP Haruna Gabriel Garba, CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass and most significantly, the husband-and-wife duo of CP Patrick Kehinde Longe and CP Yetunde Longe.
“The IGP, while congratulating the newly-promoted officers, charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force in their new ranks while keying to his vision and mission statement of his administration which is “to protect with courage and serve with compassion,” the statement said.
