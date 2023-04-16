Gunmen shoot ex-Indian lawmaker, brother dead on live TV

A fanatic shooter on Saturday walked up to a politician and his brother in India and shot them in the head.

Atiq Ahmad, a former lawmaker and his brother were shot dead live on TV as Ahmadstopped to speak to journalists.

The shocking scenes happened in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Mail Online, Ahmad, who had over 100 criminal cases against him, was under arrest and was being escorted by police for a court-mandated medical checkup when the incident occurred.

This comes just two days after his son, Asad Ahmad, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Police in what was being seen as an extra-judicial killing.

Ahmad was asked by journalists why he had not attended his son’s funeral and just as he responded that he was not allowed to go, a shooter sneaked up behind him, pointed a gun directly at his head, and fired a shot instantly killing him.

While Atiq collapsed to the ground, the shooter sprayed him with several bullets.

Two other shooters then opened fire, killing his brother, Ashraf, who was of a similar criminal background to his cousin.