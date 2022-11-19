Gunmen Shoot Dead Three Policemen At Checkpoint In Enugu State

Some gunmen have attacked and killed about three policemen at a checkpoint in Agbani, headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident, SaharaReporters gathered, happened on Saturday morning.

SaharaReporters had reported that some gunmen had on Friday evening killed Enugu State’s former Commissioner, Gab Onuzulike and his elder brother Elvis at Nkpokolo-Achi, their hometown in Oji-River Council area of the state.

However, the attack on policemen on checkpoint came barely 12 hours the Achi attack occurred.

According to sources, the hoodlums stormed the checkpoint located around the railway crossing at Agbani town which is also less than two poles from Agbani police station around 8 am and shot three policemen dead.

“The policemen were caught unaware because they were busy extorting commercial motorcycle riders and lost sense of why they were in the checkpoint in the first place.

“Unfortunately, these criminals took advantage of their lousiness and attacked them. After shooting three dead, the rest ran away and they collected their guns and took Ugboka – Nara Unateze road and escaped,” an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.