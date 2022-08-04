CELEBRITIES
Gunmen release abducted movie stars
Veteran film stars Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell have been freed by gunmen who abducted them on their way from a movie set on Friday in Enugu State.
Spokesman of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Monalisa Chinda confirmed this on Wednesday night.
She said they were released unhurt.
Chinda noted the news was broken to them by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejerie Emeka Rollas.
In the statement, the AGN President further urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and take precautionary measures.
The statement was titled: “KIDNAPPED ACTORS RELEASED.”
It reads: “This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt.
“The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejerie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.
“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.
“On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.
“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times.”
CELEBRITIES
Selena Gomez gets flirty with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino on yacht
They can’t keep their hands to themselves.
Selena Gomez was photographed getting close to Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino while yachting in Positano, Italy, on Wednesday.
Iervolino, 34, was seen flirtatiously holding on to 30-year-old Gomez’s legs as she dangled her feet in the water while sitting on the edge of the mega-yacht.
Iervolino appeared to pull on Gomez’s ankles as if he were pretending to drag her into the ocean. She seemed to enjoy the attention and smiled as he touched her.
At another point, Gomez was seen jumping into the water, splashing Iervolino as he extended his arms to catch her.
The duo were also seen looking cozy as they sat side by side aboard the yacht while enjoying a meal and some drinks with other friends at a long table on the deck.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star, who was also seen jet-skiing with a gal pal, wore a sexy black one-piece bathing suit that showed off her backside.
Iervolino, who was previously spotted with Gomez in July 2019, is known for producing the films “Waiting for the Barbarians” and “The Humbling.” He also co-produced “In Dubious Battle,” in which the “Lose You to Love Me” singer starred.
Gomez’s flirtatious yacht excursion comes just weeks after her grandma put her dating life on blast in a video that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum shared on TikTok.
In the clip, Gomez was applying lip liner when her nana asked off-camera, “So, how did you end it with that guy?” Gomez then seemed to panic before responding, “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.”
The Grammy nominee gave insight into her single life while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in May.
“One reason I’m really excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single — and I’ve heard ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance,” she joked during her opening monologue. “Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone.”
Gomez typically keeps her romantic life close to her chest. She dated Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber, on and off for seven years until their final breakup in 2018.
She also dated The Weeknd, but they split in October 2017 after 10 months together. Gomez has additionally been romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Nick Jonas.
Her rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt
Jennifer Lopez is once again turning heads in Italy this week, wearing an ab-baring Tory Burch gingham bra top ($298) and matching pleated skirt ($698) as she posed for a sunny photoshoot in Capri.
The “Marry Me” actress, 53 — who wed Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last month — looked incredible as she took photographs by the sea (and in front of a fruit truck) in the two-piece ‘fit.
Showing off her toned abs in the bra top, the new Mrs. Affleck added tan cat-eye shades, chunky hoop earrings and bedazzled flip flops to her blue-and-white summer look.
She also rocked swimwear during the same photoshoot, choosing two different chic swimsuits, including a belted bridal white style and a super-high-cut yellow one-piece by Norma Komali ($125).
Her Italian vacation follows the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala last weekend, during which the singer performed hits like “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” while wearing a sequin-and-feather-covered ensemble.
Prior her to Italian jaunt, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer honeymooned in Paris with Affleck, 49, wearing everything from chic Reformation sundresses to high-end gowns as they explored the French capital in style.
With all of these amazing looks, we’ll be sad to see Lopez’s European sojourn end, but she’s likely prepping for her next bridal style.
Affleck and Lopez are planning a glamorous celebration in Georgia in the coming weeks, reportedly hiring celebrity event planner Colin Cowie to create the wedding of their dreams.
And we can only imagine what gown Lopez will choose for her big walk down the aisle.
CELEBRITIES
Victoria Beckham in cold war with new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz
It’s the Ice Girls.
There’s a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.
Peltz, 27, just married Brooklyn Beckham, 23 — Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham — back in April. But we hear trouble was brewing even before the nuptials.
“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family told us. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”
The source says that Peltz — who is the actress daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, a non-executive chairman of Madison Square Garden among other lucrative things — didn’t want her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”
Apparently, the cold shoulder didn’t help the iconic Posh Spice, 48 — who was struggling to warm up to the new member of the family as it was — see Peltz’s good side.
They added that it’s become “non-stop petty drama,” and it’s coming between the Beckhams — who now live in Miami — and their model son.
“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source, who told us that it even went over badly at Chez Becks when Brooklyn posted a cover of British magazine Tatler that called Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham.”
The sources suspect that Peltz — who has appeared in A&E drama series “Bates Motel” and in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” — may be suffering from a little jealousy about her man’s globally renowned mom, and isn’t thrilled with the attention she gets, especially around her wedding day.
So much for girl power…
Reps for Peltz and Victoria didn’t get back to us.
