NEWS
Gunmen raze Imo lawmaker’s house, behead guard
There was tension in Ebenator, Awo Omama in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, when gunmen attacked the country home of the member representing Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodumele, on Wednesday.
The gunmen were said to have beheaded the guard on duty before setting the house on fire.
Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen equally burnt the house of the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprain Charles Akaolisa, in the community.
Ndumele, who confirmed the attack on his house, described it as shocking.
He said that he least expected it because he had had no altercation with anyone that would warrant such attack.
He also confirmed the killing and beheading of his security man
He said, “I least expected it because I am not violent and I have no altercation with anyone. I have served and represented Orsu people very well. Our people are not violent and I believe this thing was done by mercenaries. Taking life is alien to Orsu people. It’s not in our culture to take lives.”
“I don’t think anybody deserves to die like that. They did not only kill him, they beheaded him. I have not insulted anybody or misrepresented Orsu.”
NEWS
Buhari visits Maiduguri tomorrow
President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Maiduguri on Thursday, Governor Babagana Zulum announced in a special broadcast to the people of the state today.
Maiduguri is the capital of Borno, the state that has borne the brunt of the Boko Haram insurgency, with many LGA areas uninhabitable by citizens.
Zulum said the president would appraise security situation and inaugurate some of the projects executed by the Federal and State Governments during the visit.
“I once again, thank you for supporting our administration. I remain grateful to everyone, for your support, well wishes, prayers and above all, for being good citizens.
“Insha’Allah; our President, Muhammadu Buhari, will be coming to Borno State on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
“The president is coming to appraise security situation in the northeast during which he will commission some of developmental projects executed by the state government.
“The President will also commission the first phase of 10,000 houses which he generously approved and funded, for the resettlement of IDPs and refugees,” he said.
Zulum disclosed that construction work of over 4,000 of the 10,000 houses were completed at Kakeri, Dalori and other communities across the state.
The governor noted that the president had demonstrated greater commitment to the security situation, and displayed deep compassion and love for the state.
According to him, the president has initiated viable infrastructure development projects to fast track peace restoration and resettlement programnes for sustainable social and economic development of the state.
He listed some of the projects to include the establishment of power plant by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), designed to address epileptic electricity supply in Maiduguri and its environs.
The landmark project, he said, would impact positively and encourage growth of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), to improve social conditions and communal security.
Other projects included the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, a pioneer federal polytechnic in the state.
Zulum noted that the feat achieved in the ongoing housing and resettlement programnes were only possible by the prevailing relative peace in most of the local government areas of the state.
“While I must admit that we still have security challenges, at the same time, if we cast our minds back to the realities before President Buhari’s coming, we would factually recall, that many of our communities in northern, central and southern Borno, were mostly, no-go-areas.”
On humanitarian crises, Zulum said the Federal Government had implemented the Buhari Initiative to ensure steady food intervention to the displaced persons through the joint efforts of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
“President Buhari is concerned about the humanitarian situation and sincerely committed to finding peace in Borno.
“This is why he is visiting us on Thursday.
NEWS
Baba Ijesha appears in court, denied bail
Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos Stat.
Baba Ijesha who was accused of molesting a 14-year-old appeared before the court on Wednesday.
Baba Ijesha, who wore a blue t-shirt, was taken to court in a black maria vehicle of the Rapid Response Squad.
He was charged on a four-count charge of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.
Baba Ijesha consequently appeared before the magistrate in Yaba on Wednesday.
Speaking with reporters after the arraignment today, one of the counsel for the suspect, Kayode Olabinran, said he prayed the court to grant his client bail on health grounds.
He, however, said the magistrate declined granting his client bail as the case was already filed at the High Court in Lagos by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state.
He said, “He (Baba Ijesha) was not granted bail because the case has been filed at the High Court and that has denied the (Magistrate) Court the power to grant him bail.”
Olabinran also said the date for the hearing at the High Court was not yet known.
Also, Baba Ijesha’s colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, who was in court in solidarity with the actor, said “justice must not be dispensed with personal sentiment”.
Recall that the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, had ruled out any possibility of releasing Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, on bail.
The DPP had advised the police to still detain Baba Ijesha, because the case against him “is sexual assault by penetration”.
NEWS
Disquiet as Aregbesola ‘prematurely’ retires 7 Prison ACGs
There is controversy over the retirement of senior officers at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service (NPS).
Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, is accused of prematurely retiring seven Assistant Controller Generals (ACGs) who took part in the screening and examination that produced the current Controller General, Haliru Nababa.
Following Aregbesola’s recommendation, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Nababa as NCoS CG in February 2021.
The Minister is the Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB).
The affected ACGs were summoned states outside Abuja to the NCoS headquarters in Abuja for a meeting with Nababa but were handed letters of voluntary retirement effective June 9, 2021.
A memo signed by Aisha A. Rufai of the CDCFIB read in part: “In view of the convention on seniority in the military and paramilitary services in respect to the newly appointed Controller-General, and in addition to other antecedents, you are hereby advised to proceed on voluntary retirement from the service with effect from 9th June 2021.”
A source told PRNigera that none of the retired officers was senior to the new CG.
“There are three DCGs who were promoted with effect from 1st January, 2019 and by that are senior to the CGC whose date of appointment was April 2021. The DCGs were left in the service.
“It is also curious that the letter of the retirement cited tradition in the military and paramilitary. There had never been such antecedents in NCoS.
“In 1996, when Alhaji Ibrahim Jarma an ACG, was appointed CGP, he worked together with all his superior and contemporaries. In 2002 when Abraham Akpe was appointed, he worked with all his contemporaries.
“In 2006, when Olusola Ogundipe was picked from among the ACGs, he worked with hitherto superiors. In 2012, when DCG Zakari Ibrahim was appointed, he did the same. Dr. Peter Ekpendu too in 2014.
“When the immediate past substantive CGP was appointed, he worked with his superior and contemporaries. The only senior officer, Alhaji Aminu Sulley, he wanted to retire took the matter to court and won.”
The source added that the return of the officers would be in line with the reform of the NCoS spelt out in the Correctional Service Act 2019 signed by the President.
It was gathered that the officers have sent words to Buhari and the National Assembly to intervene in their retirement.
