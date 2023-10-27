Some gunmen have reportedly attacked a police team and killed two officers.

They also beheaded one in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, Southeast Nigeria.

SaharaReporters gathered that the tragic incidents occurred on Thursday.

According to reports, the affected policemen were attached to Eziama Police Division. They were said to have gone to a hotel called 32 Rooms in the Umuode area of Osisioma local government area where they arrested a boy.

However, as they were about to leave the hotel with the boy, they were blocked on their way out by a group of people in a black Lexus car.

Immediately, the hoodlums started shooting at the police team. They reportedly overpowered the police team, forcing them to flee.

Some of the policemen were said to have fled into the bush while others ran into nearby shops.

One of the policemen who were caught was killed and reportedly beheaded while another one said to be running along the road was gunned down by the hoodlums who left the scene with their captive.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Chinaka Chioma Maureen could not be immediately reached for comments as her mobile phone line was unavailable at the time of filing this report.