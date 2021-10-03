Gunmen kill two in Nnewi, attack DSS, NAUTH

Gunmen operating in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) on Sunday afternoon killed two persons during an attack in the industrial city of Nnewi.

They also set one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS) ablaze.

The gunmen struck just as worshippers were rounding off service in their different churches.

A source said they moved to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where they shot repeatedly while the staff ran for safety

They also stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital NAUTH Nnewi where they opened fire and injured one person.

However, the gunmen were friendly with the newspapers free readers at the roundabout area of the town who, he said, actually hailed them.

But a man who, according to the source, who attempted to record the incident via video was shot dead at Eme Court junction area.

Another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town.

The gunmen later drove round the town, passed through Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and moved towards Nnobi Road.

It was learnt that they had left the town before the Military armoured vehicle arrived.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident but said the Command had not received the full details

He said: “At about 2pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.”