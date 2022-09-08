NEWS
Gunmen kill three policemen in Enugu
An attack, Wednesday night, by unknown gunmen left at least three policemen dead in Enugu S
The incident happened at the Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu North Local Government Area of the State.
A source hinted that the gunmen, driving in a sienna car, overtook the hilux van of the policemen and opened fire on them.
Three of the officers were said to have died on the spot.
The Enugu State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident.
DSS officials invade, ransack Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna Residence, seize laptops, phones, documents
No fewer than 70 operatives of the Department of Security Services (DSS) on Thursday morning invaded the private residence of arrested terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu.
The operatives were said to have arrived the residence at about 3 am in 20 vehicles.
The security operatives, armed to the teeth, were said to have searched the home of Mamu for over three hours.
After the search, the operatives left with documents, phones and laptops.
One of Tukur’s aides who witnessed the raid described it as a commando-styled operation.
“They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document which they did not read before the officers took it back,” the witness said.
It was further gathered that after raiding his house, they also went to his office in Kaduna.
Mamu was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in collecting ransom and taking same to terrorists in exchange for kidnapped victims.
The Kaduna-based published who was first arrested in Egypt was detained for 24 hours before he was flown back to Nigeria.
Mamu was arrested immediately after the Egypt Air aircraft, which conveyed him and his family members, touched down in Kano around 1:55pm on Wednesday.
DSS operatives were stationed at the entrance of the international wing of the airport several minutes before the aircraft landed.
Heavily armed operatives who were also in company of others dressed in mufti, were on guard at the entrance of the arrival section of the international wing of the airport where three vehicles – two hilux and one hiace- with Kano number plates parked by the entrance.
As passengers began to file out from the arrival section, one of the hilux moved forward while the luggage, presumably of Mamu and his family members. The luggage were loaded in one of the vehicles while the one which picked Mamu zoomed off.
In a statement, DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed Mamu’s arrest, saying the agency was grilling him over security issues.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator. This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.
“He He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody. The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”
Xi and Putin expected to meet for first time since Ukraine war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet next week in Uzbekistan, as Beijing and Moscow ramp up economic cooperation in the face of Western-led censure and sanctions.
The two leaders are due to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit taking place September 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told reporters on Wednesday, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.
The meeting is the latest signal of warming ties between China and Russia, which have declared a “no limits” friendship amid mounting economic challenges at home and increasingly strained relations with the United States and its allies overseas.
On Tuesday, Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom said it had signed an agreement with China to settle payments for gas in yuan and roubles instead of US dollars — part of a push by Moscow to lessen its reliance on the US financial system after being hit with numerous rounds of sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
The Xi-Putin talks would be the first time the two men have come face to face since Moscow invaded Ukraine, and come as the Chinese leader is expected to kick off his first overseas trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with a visit to Kazakhstan next week.
The meeting also comes just weeks before Xi is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in power at a key ruling Communist Party congress set for mid-October.
2023: Peter Obi, Okonjo-Iweala meet in Switzerland
The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi on Wednesday met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Switzerland.
Obi visited Okonjo-Iweala at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in the city of Geneva.
The WTO Director General assumed office in March 2021, the first woman and first African to hold the position.
Obi said his meeting with the former Minister of Finance was to discuss and gain an insight about the country’s economic recovery.
The ex-governor of Anambra State said the talks on recovery deliberated the role of trade and investment given the dire straits the people are in.
“I thank Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala most sincerely for her time, frank engagement, useful advice and guidance.
“I remain committed to building a better Nigeria for the future generations”, he added.
The Labour Party (LP) flagbearer has been on a tour of foreign countries, since August, for meetings and consultations.
