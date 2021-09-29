breaking
Gunmen kill late Prof Dora Akunyili’s husband
Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has been reportedly murdered by gunmen.
He was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.
Though details of the incident are still sketchy, a source close to the family said the deceased was still at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured some hours before he was killed.
The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.
“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.
“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association.
He was there with his son ,Obum now working with Anambra state government.
“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.
“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (i think Prado). God have mercy!”
breaking
Kidnappers on rampage in Lagos, abduct retired AVM, 4 others in 48hrs
Residents of Nigeria;s commercial capital, Lagos are now living in palpable fear following the abduction of five persons, including Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith, retd, in two days.
From their modus operandi, the kidnappers are suspected to be militants who were dislodged from the creeks in Ikorodu who have links with those Arepo creeks in Ogun and Ondo states.
The masked men, who were armed, invaded a worksite in the Ajah area and whisked away a retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) and former Chief of Logistics of the Nigerian Air Force, Sikiru Oladimeji Smith.
Two other victims, a prominent pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and insurance broker was taken alongside his wife, around Dopemu in the Agege area of the state on their way home.
The driver was thereafter forced into one of the cars used by the kidnappers suspected to be stolen.
In an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued and taken away in a boat.
He was quoted as saying: “Good evening house. Please, this is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji, attached to AVM Smith. Oga was just moved from the site we were working. Some gunmen wearing masks just came, pulled him out of the site.
“They shot everywhere and took him away. I was nearby where he asked me to fix his vehicle. I am his driver. As I was coming back, I saw them where they went on a boat through the water. I was not armed. So, I ran to the site and found Oga’s glasses and where he struggled with them before they took him off.
“Please, somebody should pass the message. They went from Blenco area in Ajah and rode towards Ikorodu area on the water.”
In a post on its social media platform, Eons Intelligence wrote: “The couple kidnapped in Dopemu area of Agege, Lagos was whisked away in their car while their driver moved into another car believed to be stolen.
“Update this morning is that the gunmen have released the wife, to source for the N50million ransom demand brought down from the initial N100million.”
Meanwhile, sources close to the pastor’s family confirmed that the woman was released on Tuesday morning by the kidnappers who dropped her at the residence.
“They took both husband and wife captive and demanded N100m ransom within hours of kidnapping them. But early this morning, they dropped the woman near their house with an instruction to source for N50m ransom in order for her husband to be released.
“They also warned her that they were watching her closely. The way it happened, we are suspecting that they might have targeted the family. Their driver was forced into another vehicle suspected to be stolen while the kidnappers took over the couple’s car.
“At the moment, the pastor’s wife is still very shocked and confused. She isn’t talking to anyone because she’s also afraid. We are just praying for the safe return of her husband,” a source said.
In another attack, a man with an unknown identity was kidnapped by hooded gunmen on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase , twenty-four hours earlier, another Pastor, Kingsley Ogbuagu, was also kidnapped by unknown gunmen near Catholic Church of the Visitation, Festac town, on Sunday.
Ogbuagu had packed his car and was about to enter the church when three masked gunmen dragged and bundled him into a waiting Lexus SUV and drove off.
Lekki-Ajah axis is prone to kidnap attacks, some of which the Police have botched.
Findings revealed that the kidnappers posed as private taxi drivers , only to take their unsuspecting passengers to unknown destinations.
The second group are those who take their victims through the water ways.
Spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, only confirmed the abduction of retired AVM Smith, adding that the command had put mercenaries in place to rescue him.
A top security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a combined security operation involving the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army has already been activated towards ensuring that AVM Smith is rescued safely.
breaking
Thierry Henry names best striker in Champions League
Former Arsenal captain, Thierry Henry has named Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the best striker in the Champions League.
According to Henry, the 36-year-old has not gotten enough credit for what he has done throughout his career.
Ronaldo has won an array of individual and team awards, including five Champions leagues and five Ballon d’Ors across his spells at United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
Since returning to Old Trafford this summer, Ronaldo has netted four times in three Premier League appearances.
“You have to give this guy a lot of credit, why? Because simply what he has done with the national team, what he’s doing right now for United.
“What he has been doing for Juve, Real Madrid and United before, it is second to none if we’re talking about a No.9, you have to give him his respect,” Henry told CBS Sports.
breaking
Saraki, Gbemi kick as Kwara demolishes library named after their father
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Gbemi Saraki, Minister of State for Transportation, have kicked against the demolition of a library named after their late father.
The library located along Kuntu, Agbo-Oba area in Ilorin is under the purview of Ilorin West Local Government Area.
The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman (TIC) of Ilorin West, Tosho Abdulgafar, said the demolition was approved by the council.
According to him, the action was premised on the complaints of the community that the building has become a hideout for criminal elements.
“The place has been vandalised and it was the community that approached the local government ever before our assumption of office to help repair the facility not to serve as hideout for hoodlums.”
“After our discussion with the community, we agreed to turn it to an IT centre. So after the ongoing demolition, the construction will commence immediately for an IT centre to make the place useful for the residents.”
Asked if the place will still retain the name of Saraki, the TIC boss said such decision was subject to the view of the people since it belongs to the local government.
“Late Saraki is someone we have all benefited from and I don’t think it is bad to name if after him. But if the public wants another thing, it is strictly their choice”, Tosho added.
Also the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Arch Aliyu Saifudeen, whose ministry oversees the council told our correspondent that there was a lot of misinformation on the demolition.
“The property belongs to Ilorin West and it was only named after Saraki. They only want to reconstruct it. It will still be named after him,” Aliyu said.
Reacting to the incident through a tweet, the former Senate President, said “I just got the news that the major official assignment carried out by the Governor of my state, Kwara, today, is the demolition of an old public library named after my late dad, Dr. Olusola Saraki.
“May Almighty Allah continue to retain a place for Oloye in Aljannah Firdaus”.
Also, Saraki’s sibling, Gbemisola, said, “Yet again, today we find that the Governor of Kwara State’s focus is not on building up Kwara, but on demolishing buildings which were owned or named after my late father, the Waziri of Ilorin.
“No matter how many structures are demolished, Baba Saraki’s legacy can never be destroyed, because it lives in the hearts and minds of the great people of Kwara. May Allah continue to guide and protect us all”, she tweeted.
The demolition of the library is coming one year after the Ile Arugbo GRA residence of late Saraki was destroyed by the State Government.
The case is, however, still in court.
