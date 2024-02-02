Gunmen Kill Kwara Monarch, Kidnap Wife, Two Others 

Gunmen on Thursday evening killed the traditional ruler of Koro town in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu-Cole.

SaharaReporters learnt that the assailants also kidnapped his wife and two others.

It was learnt that the traditional ruler was shot dead.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, describing the attack as shocking.

The statement read, “The monarch was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night by some unknown gunmen, who also whisked away his wife and two others.

“The governor condemned the development, which he said was reckless, shocking and abominable.

“He charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.”

The governor offered his condolences to the people of Koro, saying, “Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always.”

He vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and it would be “their last crime against humanity”.

SaharaReporters reported on January 29, 2024 that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Monday, killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, throwing their towns into confusion.

The incident was said to have happened between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in the Ajoni Local Government Area of the state.

The duo – Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, were attacked by the gunmen while returning from a meeting.

SaharaReporters on January 30, reported that President Bola Tinubu had condemned the killing of the two traditional rulers in Ekiti and directed the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the state on Monday.