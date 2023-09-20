The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of at least eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by gunmen in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said the incident took occurred on Tuesday morning in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state

Okoye, however, pleaded for time to get the full disclosure on how the incident happened.

Meanwhile the incident has thrown the residents of the area into panic and some residents have started relocating to state capital.

According to The PUNCH, the affected security men were joint security taskforce team who were in two security trucks and were ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

None of them survived as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles.

A security operative who saw the unfortunate incident, disclosed that reinforcement teams had been sent to the scene of the crime with the intent to arrest the suspects and rescue the corpses of the slain security operative.

A resident in the community who do not want to reveal his identity for security said that he saw the security agents a few minutes before they were set ablaze.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, owing to the development.

Meanwhile, Econs Intelligence in a video shared on its X account (formerly Twitter), said that five police officers in the incident.

They wrote “BREAKING: Five police officers tragically lost their lives in an ambush today, September 19, 2023, in Ehime Mbano, Imo State.

“The attack was suspected to have been carried out by IPOB/ESN while enforcing the sit-at-home order.”