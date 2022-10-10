Gunmen kill Chinese expatriate in Ebonyi

A Chinese expatriate was on Sunday reportedly attacked and shot dead in Ebonyi State.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but sources said the incident happened at a mining site at Iboko, in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums reportedly disarmed the policemen protecting the Chinese during the attack.

The corpse was said to have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu, said he was not aware of the incident at the time of filing this report.