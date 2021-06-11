Gunmen kill 51 in Zamfara fresh attacks

Armed men suspected to be bandits have killed no fewer than 51 persons in six different communities of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the communities attacked include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa.

A resident of the community, who spoke to reporters, said the armed men invaded the areas riding on motorbikes shooting at anyone they see.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the unfortunate attacks.

According to him, the specific number of deaths as a result of the attacks can not be ascertained at the moment.

“There were attacks in those communities but I cannot categorically tell you the number of casualties for now. The figure being circulated in the media may not be correct”, the PPRO stated.