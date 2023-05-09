Gunmen Kidnap Taraba State Local Government Chairman, Kill Police Escort

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Boyi Manja, after killing his police orderly in Kofan Amadu on the Takum-Wukari road in Kofan Amadu.

A source who craved anonymity said that the incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday while the chairman was travelling in his official vehicle, Daily Trust reports.

It was learnt that the where the chairman was abducted is a trouble spot where a number of travellers had been killed and several others abducted in the past years until a joint patrol team was deployed to provide security to travellers.

It was learnt that attacks on travellers and farmers however resumed on the road in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the latest incident.