Tuesday, May 9, 2023
HomeNEWSGunmen Kidnap Taraba State Local Government Chairman, Kill Police Escort
NEWS

Gunmen Kidnap Taraba State Local Government Chairman, Kill Police Escort

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


A source who craved anonymity said that the incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday while the chairman was travelling in his official vehicle, Daily Trust reports.
 

 

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Boyi Manja, after killing his police orderly in Kofan Amadu on the Takum-Wukari road in Kofan Amadu. 
A source who craved anonymity said that the incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday while the chairman was travelling in his official vehicle, Daily Trust reports.
It was learnt that the where the chairman was abducted is a trouble spot where a number of travellers had been killed and several others abducted in the past years until a joint patrol team was deployed to provide security to travellers.
It was learnt that attacks on travellers and farmers however resumed on the road in the last few weeks.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the latest incident.



Source link

Previous article
Lionel Messi’s Move To Saudi Arabia ‘Done Deal’: Report
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network