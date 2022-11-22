Gunmen kidnap Gov. Akeredolu’s Ex-Aide In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Richard Omosehin, a former aide to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The victim was said to have been kidnapped at his residence in Igbekebo, the headquarters of the Ese- Odo Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about six came to the community on a speed boat and went to the house of the victim and whisked him away in the boat.

According to a resident of the community, the gunmen arrived the victim’s house at about 2am on Saturday to kidnap him.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident .

She disclosed that investigation had commenced on the incident, adding that a team of policemen had been drafted and are currently on the trail of the gunmen.

Odunlami expressed hope that the hoodlums would soon be apprehended and the victim rescued unhurt.