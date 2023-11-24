Gunmen kidnap former APC Chairman In Niger

Gunmen Thursday invaded the ancient town of Zungeru in Niger State and kidnapped the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Wushishi LGA, Alhaji Sule Muhammad.

The gunmen stormed the town in the wee hours of Thursday and shot sporadically before whisking the victim away.

The former chairman was kidnapped at his residence around 12 am on Thursday while his daughter and son were injured by the gunmen.

“When they (gunmen) came around on Thursday, they started sporadic shooting and it lasted for about an hour before they took away the former APC Chairman, Wushishi LGA, Alhaji Sule.

“They shot his daughter in the leg and one of his sons also sustained cutlass cuts. As I speak with you, they have not established contact with the family,” said a resident, who preferred not to be named.

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached by phone. He did not, however, respond to a text message sent to him.