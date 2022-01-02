Gunmen kidnap ex-Plateau gov aspirant

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a former governorship aspirant in the 2019 election in Plateau State, Nkemi Nicholas Nshe.

Nshe, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had served as the chairman of Shendam Local Government Area of the state at different periods in the past, was kidnapped at his residence in the council area in the early hours of Saturday.

Both Nshe and Governor Simon Lalong hail from the same local government.

Nshe’s abduction came barely a day after kidnappers released a traditional ruler in the neighbouring central zone of the state, Charles Mato Dakat.

An associate of Nshe in Shendam, who lamented the abduction of the former council boss, said the incident is causing tension in the Council area.

He said, “Please join us in praying for the release of Dr Nkemi Nshe who was forcefully kidnapped from his Shendam residence in the early hours of Saturday being the New Year day, January 1, 2022. It was in the night that the gunmen came to his house and whisked him away. They did not go with his phone.

“The incident is rather unfortunate. We don’t know where they have taken him to. But yesterday evening (Saturday), I learnt that the kidnappers called the family members through the phone number of the son and demanded N100 million ransom which they later reduced to N50 million.

“Where will they get that kind of money when people are just suffering everywhere? It baffles me why the Federal Government through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy would make Nigerians go through hard experiences by subjecting them to SIM card registration and yet, this kind of thing would be happening without the perpetrators being apprehended. What is the relevance of that registration exercise? Where are we going in this country in this kind of situation? We pray that the former council chairman be released safely because he has done nothing to warrant his abduction.”

The Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted said he would get back to our Correspondent after getting details on the incident.