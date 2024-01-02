Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Gunmen kidnap council chairman in Nasarawa

0
Gunmen have kidnapped the council chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Safiyanu Andaha.

Mr Safiyanu was abducted alongside one Alhaji Adamu Custom.

The victims were abducted by the daredevil assailants on Monday at about 8:30 pm while they were celebrating the New Year Day.

The Special Adviser to the Nasarawa State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Haruna Kassimu confirmed the incident.

According to him, security agencies responded swiftly, but the gunmen forcefully fled with the council chairman to an unknown destination.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel also confirmed the development to our correspondent on Monday night.

He said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the victims.

