Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Anambra

Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat
A yet-to-be-identified Catholic priest has been reportedly abducted at the Nnobi roundabout in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

An eyewitness said the man who was driving a Lexus FX 300 with plate number Anambra GDD 882 PW was heading towards the Awka-Etiti direction when the gunmen waylaid him.

“The assailants forcefully bundled the priest into their jeep leaving his car steaming on the road before driving off,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra State, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the matter had not been reported to his office.

